After months of community meetings, public hearings and formal and informal discussion, Fredericksburg City Council is preparing to vote next month on text amendments that would permit accessory dwelling units by right in certain residential districts.

Council members will vote on a first read of proposed amendments July 11. The second read would take place in August.

Council is considering two draft ordinances — one that was recommended by the Planning Commission on May 10 that would permit both internal and external ADUs, and one that would permit only internal ADUs.

The Planning Commission's recommendation would permit the maximum size of an external ADU to be 600 square feet. That is an increase from the original proposed maximum size of 400 square feet and was the result of input from city architects and disability rights advocates.

The commission's recommended ordinance specifies that the property owner must reside in the principal dwelling when applying for an ADU zoning permit; that neighbors be notified of a pending ADU zoning permit application by letter, posted sign and website; and that ADUs cannot be used for short-term residential rentals or homestays.

Whether internal or external, the ordinance also states that there can only be one ADU per lot and that the occupancy of both the principal dwelling and the ADU together cannot exceed the city's definition of a family, which is "two or more persons related by blood, adoption or marriage, living and cooking together as a single housekeeping unit, with no more than two boarders; or a group of not more than three unrelated persons living together as a single housekeeping unit."

The ordinance allows for the occupants of the primary dwelling and the ADU to "function as separate housekeeping units."

Senior Planner Mike Craig provided council members with an overview of the issue at a work session and regular meeting Tuesday evening.

He said ADUs have been a housing strategy envisioned in the city's Comprehensive Plan since 2007, and that they fit into the neighborhood framework of walkability and access to services.

"The city is growing and housing dynamics are in flux," Craig said. "The city is working on updating its zoning to keep pace with that change. ADUs are one piece of that broad puzzle. They're not a silver bullet, they're not going to fix affordability issues all on their own or meet the bulk demand for housing the city is facing, but they are a strategy for existing neighborhood areas or corridors or infill areas."

City Council members at the June 13 meeting asked for more information on how ADUs would work on some of the city's smaller lots.

Craig said there is a concentration of small lots — 45-by-100 feet — in the College Heights and Mayfield neighborhoods. Depending on front yard offset requirements, property owners on these smaller lots are limited in their ability to expand their homes to add internal ADUs, which cannot take up more than 40% of gross floor space.

To provide more flexibility to small lots, staff proposed a modification stating that an internal ADU cannot exceed the greater of 600 square feet or 40% of the total gross floor area.

Council members also asked for more information about the city's existing ADUs, which were common before zoning rules put into place in the 1980s made them illegal. Staff have identified 88 existing ADUs scattered throughout the city.

Craig said the structures are assumed to be "legally nonconforming," meaning they were built in accordance with the zoning and building code at the time."

Legally nonconforming use may continue so long as it is not discontinued for a period of two or more years, according to a staff report.

Craig said there are two common situations under which there would need to be a formal determination of an existing ADU's legally nonconforming status: when the property is sold or when there is a complaint.

He said there have been 16 complaints about illegal apartments since 2015. Ten of those cases were found to be illegal conversions that had to be remedied — usually by removing the second kitchen or cooking element.

"A common issue we run into is that folks that need an ADU are not legally permitted to have one, so we find a lot of situations where folks build a set of rooms with a bathroom, sink and counter, but they don't have a legal cooking feature," Craig said.

Those "isolated areas" do not meet building or fire safety code. Adopting the ADU ordinance would provide a pathway to ensuring the safety of the structures, Craig said.

During a public hearing on the ADU issue, many residents spoke both for and against the ordinance and a number of letters received from residents were also read into the record.

Council members thanked the public for being engaged with the civic process.

"This issue is one that people are sharply divided about," Tim Duffy said. "So we have a lot on our plate and I look forward to having more discussion upcoming between us. I think we have a lot to think about."

Jon Gerlach said he thinks staff and City Council need to take a look at and possibly make amendments to the city's definition of "owner" and "family." He also asked for a discussion on how to encourage adaptive reuse of existing accessory structures and how to restart the city's rental inspection program, which has been dormant since 2008.

Gerlach and Duffy also said there is a need for more broad, regional discussion on housing supply and affordability.

"ADUs are trees and there is a whole forest we are not seeing," Gerlach said.