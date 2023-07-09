Fredericksburg City Council will vote Tuesday on a first read of amendments to the zoning ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units — known as ADUs — by right in certain residential areas that are zoned for single-family dwellings.

The affected areas would be the residential zones R-2, R-4 and R-8; those zoned CT for commercial-transitional or CD for downtown business; and those zoned for planned development mixed use and planned development residential.

Virginia’s Residential Code defines an ADU as an “accessory to the primary dwelling” that provides for “separate living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation facilities for one or more occupants, but may share living space, means of egress, utilities, or other components.”

Fredericksburg’s Comprehensive Plan identifies ADUs as “a potential tool to provide for flexibility in the existing housing stock without changing the existing character of residential areas.”

The plan describes ADUs as a way to encourage adaptive reuse of historic structures and as a way to “gentl(y) increase density” to meet increasing demand for housing in the city, which is anticipated to grow by 9,000 people over the next 20 years, according to a study by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

The ordinance Council will consider, which was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission in May, would permit both internal ADUs and detached or external units.

The ordinance states that internal units cannot exceed 40% of the gross floor area of a principal dwelling and that external units cannot be bigger than 600 square feet.

Council will also consider a second version of the ordinance that would permit only internal ADUs.

Whether internal or external, occupancy of the ADU and the principal dwelling together cannot exceed the maximum permitted density of the lot, which is a family plus not more than two unrelated people or a total of three unrelated people.

Discussion and debate about ADUs has been ongoing in the city since January, when council approved a resolution tasking the Planning Commission with conducting a series of public hearings on the issue.

During the process, staff conducted studies on parking availability in affected neighborhoods and the potential impact on public services and infrastructure.

According to a report prepared by staff for the July 11 council meeting, “Impacts on public services, infrastructure, and the built environment are minimal, though legalizing ADUs would have a positive effect on ensuring this type of housing is done according to modern building codes and is given its own address with descriptions on access and location of these units.”

“Finally, a permitting process can be developed that provides for both notice to adjacent neighbors of any application for an ADU on the front end and enforcement of any performance or nuisance standards once developed,” the report states.

But a group of residents organized under the name Fredericksburg Neighborhood Coalition believe that the proposed ADU ordinance will encourage developers to buy up the city’s stock of single-family homes and convert them to rentals.

The group has distributed signs that read “Save Our Single-Family Homes” and prepared a statement of “Guiding Principles” for a “community-supportive” ADU ordinance.

Such an ordinance, according to the coalition, would ensure perpetual owner-occupancy; require a special-use permit for an ADU rather than allowing them by-right; require a license; and limit ADUs to the principal dwelling only to “limit impact to the environment.”

The coalition is concerned that the city already has a high number of renters and that permitting ADUs will increase that number.

City staff have estimated, based on the experience of other jurisdictions that have allowed ADUs, that between 10 and 15 such units would come online each year — but the coalition expects more.

The group has cited a Feb. 14, 2021, article on the news site Stacker that used data from the 2019 American Community Survey — a demographics survey program conducted by the U.S. Census — to compile a list of 30 Virginia localities with the most renters. According to the list, Fredericksburg has highest rental rate in the state, with 64.5% of housing units occupied by renters.

“Why would we want to increase the supply of rental units by adopting the Draft Ordinance, which would give virtually every single-family house in the City the right to add its own rental apartment?” questioned Jim Pates, a core member of the neighborhood coalition, at the June 27 council meeting.

“Allowing ADUs in single-family neighborhoods or building more low-income apartments in the city will only serve to exacerbate the underlying economic situation and attract more low-income residents from the region.”

In an interview, Raymond Herlong — a core member of the coalition who specified that he was speaking only for himself — said that if 65% of the city’s housing is renter-occupied, that means 3,000 of an estimated 5,000 single family homes are rentals.

He said a landlord who has bought a house as an investment can easily convert a basement into an ADU.

“We have talked to real estate people and developers, and they all agree with that assessment,” Herlong said. “There’s no reason why a developer wouldn’t do that.”

In a July 6 memo to planning director Chuck Johnston, Bailey Thompson, the city’s community development planner, shared data pulled from the 2021 American Community Survey showing that 61% of Fredericksburg’s housing units are renter-occupied.

This is the same rate as Harrisonburg; second to Petersburg, where 64% of housing units are renter-occupied; and comparable to Charlottesville and Alexandria (59% and 57%, respectively.)

Staff attribute the city’s rental rate to the fact that the median home value of $382,400 and median rent of $1,355 are more comparable to Northern Virginia cities, while the median income of $72,293 is more comparable to central and southwestern cities like Charlottesville and Christiansburg.

Census data for homeownership at the block level is not available, so it’s not clear how many housing units in the residential areas of Fredericksburg that would be affected by the ADU ordinance are renter-occupied.

In response to concerns about the ADU ordinance incentivizing investors to purchase and convert single-family homes to rentals, city staff have cited an analysis of the market dynamics involved from Guy Miller‐Richards, the branch manager of Johnson Mortgage Company.

“Single family homes are a unique asset to finance and are generally viewed the same whether or not they have an ADU,” Miller-Richards wrote in his analysis. “Individuals have access to lower interest rates and residential loans. Investors either finance the purchase of homes with cash or through commercial loans. Commercial loans have higher interest rates and shorter mortgage periods, which make them highly susceptible to economic risk factors.”

Herlong also said he believes the city has applied the term “ADU” to several different types of housing “to the advantage of the proponents and the disadvantage of the opponents.”

He distinguishes between “granny suites,” which he defines as internal units for an older family member that should not be considered ADUs, and external, autonomous units.

“’Granny suites’ is what you hear the proponents say they want,” Herlong said. “We’re saying that we’re fine with that. You can do that under the existing ordinance with a kitchenette. We don’t see the autonomous apartments being good for the citizen or community at all, especially when they are developer owned.”

Existing ordinance does permit an accessory structure but without the full-sized kitchen. Herlong said that could be suitable for an older family member.

Ralph Joseph, another core member of the coalition, said he has a personal concern about fire safety and senior citizens.

“The National Fire Prevention Association in their Home Structure Fires Report states that cooking appliances are the leading cause of home fires and injuries, and the second leading cause of home deaths,” he wrote in an email. “Yet the city is fighting to allow seniors to be in dwelling units alone, with appliances they think they can use, but can’t.”

Local architect and city resident Melissa Colombo said clients who reach out to her about ADUs are asking for more flexibility than a “granny suite” would offer.

“For my clients it is a need,” she said. “They are thinking about aging in place, making an improvement on their house so they can stay downtown. Older people do well in cities where they don’t have to drive.”

She said her clients are asking for units that could house a home health care worker, a disabled child that will need accommodations forever, older children who are not able to afford their own places yet, and parents who want to come back to live with their adult children and help care for their grandchildren yet maintain some independence.

“For me, the benefit is always family,” Colombo said. “The multigenerational thing is key.”

She added, “We are a diverse city in which not every option works for every lot.”

City resident Ernest Ackerman said he and his wife purchased a home in the College Heights neighborhood with an existing ADU. They have rented the unit, which is near the University of Mary Washington, to a physics professor and a college student who works in a local child care center.

“We live here, so we’re careful about who we rent to,” Ackerman said. “For us, as we get older, it’s nice having younger people around. In the future, who knows if we’ll need to have a caretaker and they could live in the ADU.”

He said income from the unit covers half their mortgage and that he likes being able to provide a home in the city for people who work there.

“I think people are fearful about what could go wrong,” Ackerman said. “We would rather have faith in people than fear of people.”

Colombo said the community can share the responsibility of ensuring that the ADU ordinance is not taken advantage of.

She said the city could set up an online portal where people can file a complaint, see if there is an outstanding application for an ADU or a short-term rental, or see if a building permit is in and who applied for it.

“People will always break rules but that doesn’t stop us from continuing to make rules,” Colombo said.

But Herlong said that allowing ADUs by right in single-family neighborhoods is not fair to those who bought in the neighborhood because of the zoning.

“You bought a house in a single-family zone, and now you want to change it to be something totally different,” he said. “But the reason you came here is because it was single family detached. How about all the other people in the same neighborhood that don’t want that?”