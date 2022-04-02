Fredericksburg City Council to vote on proposed property tax changes at Tuesday meeting

Fredericksburg City Council has called a special meeting for Tuesday to vote on a proposed ordinance amendment that will impact how much residents pay in personal property taxes and fees this year.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Walker–Grant Center, 210 Ferdinand St.

City Council will discuss the elimination of an annual license fee and rolling over the cost into the personal property tax rate.

Personal property tax bills are expected to increase dramatically this year as supply chain issues in the automobile industry has caused vehicle values to rise.

City Council held a special session on Tuesday to discuss the personal property tax rate issue and deferred a vote until next week to gain more information.

New legislation was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin last month that allows the jurisdictions to create a separate tax rate for vehicles.

Personal property taxes are payable in two equal installments with the first half of the bill due on or before May 15. The second half is due on or before Nov. 15 of each calendar year.

At the current rate of $3.40 for every $100 of assessed value, city officials anticipate residents will see an increase in their bills because of the rise in vehicle values.

Officials believe that temporarily reducing the rate will help reduce the impact on taxpayers. A rate reduction will not affect the estimated revenue in City Manager Tim Baroody’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.

The ordinance would reduce the rate to $3.05 for every $100 of assessed value and roll the annual license fee, which is $15 for motorcycles and $20 for all other vehicles, into the personal property tax bill.

The license fee is typically included in the May billing cycle. If the fee was completely eliminated, city revenue for this year would be reduced by approximately $500,000 and the upcoming budget revenue projections would be reduced by $525,000.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

