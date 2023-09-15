Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday voted down a five-townhome project at 400 Princess Anne St. that was proposed by local developer Mike Adams of JON Properties.

The council voted 4–3 to deny a second read of a rezoning request for the property that would have removed it from the Railroad Overlay District. The developer requested the rezoning because the project’s proposed density of 37 units per acre would have exceeded the maximum residential density permitted in that district.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and councilors Matt Kelly, Kerry Devine and Charlie Frye, who represents Ward 4 where the project would have been located, supported denying the request.

The project would have filled in a parking lot behind the building that houses 25 30 Espresso with five townhomes.

The Planning Commission on July 26 voted 4–2 to recommend approval of the project with five conditions, including a requirement that any mature tree that is removed or dies within five years of construction be replaced with two trees.

City staff recommended adding a sixth condition requiring the façade of the new building be predominantly masonry.

Staff began discussing the project with Adams in November 2022, and the project design went through multiple modifications to mitigate its impact on adjacent properties, improve the streetscape and preserve public open space.

Residents of the neighborhood who wrote letters to Council or spoke during public hearings have all been opposed to the project, saying the area is growing too dense, too quickly.

“I continue to say that no matter how much lipstick you put on this project, it is out of character to the community,” said Denise Malczewski. “Recently, we’ve had two large multifamily developments bring in 37 units and this project would bring that to 42 new units within a block, within 65 feet of one another.”

In August, Council voted on first read to approve removal of the property from the Railroad Overlay District, but on Tuesday the majority determined they could not support it.

Also on Tuesday, the council decided to defer to Sept. 26 a decision on whether to approve a new expanded special use permit for St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The new permit would replace seven existing special use permits the church has and allow it to expand its religious institutional use to properties it owns on Augustine and Stafford avenues and Royston Street in the College Heights neighborhood.

Specifically, there are three buildings, two on Royston Street and one on Stafford Avenue, that are currently vacant or used as residences, and the permit would allow these to be used for small-group meetings.

Staff and the Planning Commission are recommending approval of the expanded special use permit, which sets up a primary church area closer to William Street and an ancillary church area with lighter use in the buildings that move further into the College Heights neighborhood.

Residents of College Heights have long expressed concern about what they see as the church’s encroachment into the neighborhood, especially as it affects parking and residential character.

They continued to raise these concerns at a public hearing Tuesday, as did council members.

“I don’t doubt the good works of St. Mary’s,” said Devine. “I do know that the neighborhood is under stress from the growth of St. Mary’s.”

Kelly said he thinks the neighborhood needs to hear from the church about how far its plans stretch.

“Consistently, even from my time (on the College Heights Civic Association in the 1980s), the question was, ‘Where’s it going to end?’ The community has never really gotten an answer to that,” he said.

St. Mary’s pastor John Mosimann said that “from his position,” the church has “no more designs on any more houses” in the neighborhood, but he added that he can’t speak for future pastors or the bishop.

In an effort to alleviate the concerns of some neighbors, Devine made a motion to defer a vote on the permit to give City Attorney Kathleen Dooley a chance to work with church staff to potentially set limits on the hours when the Royston Street houses can be used for meetings.

Council will consider the issue again on Sept. 26.