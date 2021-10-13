Fredericksburg City Council votes to give public comment time back at meetings

A few of those individuals addressed their concerns with City Council at the past two meetings.

Former Councilwoman Bea Paolucci implored council to return the two minutes to residents.

The change didn’t occur at the start of the pandemic, but was instituted in July 2020 after the protest movement following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Clerk of Council Tonya Lacey received 124 letters on July 14, 2020, and read aloud 34 of them, which took one hour and 40 minutes. For the Aug. 11 meeting, city officials decided to implement the three-minute rule for speaking and the 40-minute limit for overall public comment.

City public information officer Sonja Cantu noted that neighboring Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have a three-minute limit at Board of Supervisors meetings. She also said the lengthy public comments section of the meeting last July forced council to adopt a motion to suspend the rules to go past 11 p.m., an adjournment time established by City Code.

Still, Paolucci said that “rare occurrence” shouldn’t have been the catalyst for changing longstanding guidelines without a public vote.