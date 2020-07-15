Fredericksburg’s City Council passed a resolution urging the General Assembly to remove the name Jefferson Davis Highway from U.S. 1 statewide when it holds a special session in August.
Members voted 6–1 Tuesday to approve the measure, which also asks the General Assembly to replace the president of the Confederacy’s name with one “that promotes our shared values of unity, equality and a commitment to a better future for all Americans.”
“It’s a happy moment,” said Chuck Frye Jr., the only Black member of City Council.
Council member Matt Kelly said that he only voted against the resolution because he wanted to have a community dialog first, just as the city did before removing the controversial slave auction block at the corner of William and Charles streets. He proposed an amendment to the resolution, but it failed to be seconded.
Kelly pointed out that he’d also been unsuccessful in getting City Council to hold a discussion about renaming Jefferson Davis Highway when the issue came before City Council in 2016. University of Mary Washington Assistant Professor of Sociology Eric Bonds and two students in his political sociology class had asked City Council to make the change because of Davis’ role in the Civil War and the fact that he’d owned more than 100 slaves during his lifetime.
The request evolved out of Bonds’ desire for the students to do a community involvement project that would help them develop democracy skills and not simply vote in an election and then tune out. The class overwhelmingly voted on the renaming project, and researched Davis and the history of the naming of the highway after him.
The origins of Jefferson Davis Highway date back to the turn of the last century, when cars were gaining popularity and a system of roads known as auto trails were being developed. There was a proposal in 1912 to build the Lincoln Highway, which would stretch from coast to coast. Mrs. Alexander B. White, a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, came up with the idea of naming a southern, transcontinental route after Davis the next year.
Her dream was never formally realized, but there is a Jefferson Davis Highway running through Virginia and several other states. In Fredericksburg, it splits the University of Mary Washington’s main campus from Eagle Village, where it has a dormitory.
Bond and his students were among 16 people signed up to speak at the meeting at the time, including some who asked City Council not to change the highway’s name because it would “erase” a piece of the city’s history. They also pointed out that Mary Washington, for whom UMW is named, owned slaves, as did her son, George Washington. No action was taken back then.
This time, nearly a dozen people submitted emails to be read during the public comment section of Tuesday’s virtual meeting that said they were in favor of renaming the highway. Among them was Daniel Zim, a Vienna lawyer who said that he’d started a petition to rename the highway that had received 4,700 signatures; and Sarah Appleby, who said she was one of 6,500 signers of a similar petition.
Most people urged City Council not to wait for the General Assembly’s decision before changing the name of the section of U.S. 1 running through the city. Council member Jason Graham said he could understand waiting for the state’s legislators to act first, but worried the issue might get lost in all the other issues facing them in August. He said the city should show its resolution by saying that City Council will rename the section in the city if the General Assembly fails to take action by the end of the 2021 session.
Kelly said he had checked with the Virginia Department of Transportation, and was told that the city has the right to changer the name. Council members voted unanimously to add that caveat to the resolution. The original version noted that Arlington County and the city of Alexandria have already renamed the portions of U.S. 1 that run through their jurisdictions, and stated that City Council is committed to changing the name of the stretch within Fredericksburg’s city limits if the state failed to act.
Two people recommended the highway be renamed Loving Highway in honor of the Caroline County couple whose landmark case overturned laws banning interracial marriage.
“In June 1958, Richard and Mildred Loving drove from their home in Caroline County into Washington, D.C., to get married. In this era before I–95 came to Fredericksburg, the only major artery between our area and D.C. was Route 1, meaning that the Lovings probably drove this very stretch of road on their trip,” wrote Adam Lynch. “It seems fitting that highway they traveled on their brave journey be named in their honor.”
In an email requesting the road name go unchanged, Robert H. Lamb said Davis had been a hero in the Mexican War, was the person most responsible for adding the two wings on the U.S. Capital, and played a significant role in establishing the Smithsonian Institution.
Jean Concepcion wrote she was concerned a name change would set a precedent, and wondered if James Monroe High School would be renamed because he was a slave holder.
“I understand this is a sensitive subject. Fredericksburg has been called ‘America’s Most Historic City’—is that all in the past?” she said.
Conception was also worried about the cost of a name change.
There are 133 businesses in Fredericksburg with a Jefferson Davis Highway address, according to Bill Freehling, the city’s Economic Development and Tourism director. The EDA voted unanimously Monday to set aside $35,000 to provide them with small loans if the highway is renamed. The money would help cover the expense of such things as new letterhead and flyers, as well as changes to their social media accounts and their address in Google maps.
“I think it is remarkable that we are in a different place than we were just a few years ago,” said Council member Tim Duffy. “People of color shouldn’t have to live in a place that celebrates monuments of their oppression.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.