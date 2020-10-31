Fredericksburg city officials work to address racial inequality

After a new wayside panel was installed at the corner of William and Charles streets in downtown Fredericksburg last week, City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. and Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw met at the site for a photo opportunity.
A 1,200-pound sandstone slave auction block was previously on that corner before it was removed on June 5, following a City Council vote to do so a year earlier.
“We met out there and acknowledged that everything is changing at that corner,” said Frye, the lone Black representative on City Council.
The new panel is temporary and a permanent interpretation is in the works and expected to be completed in the next 18-24 months.
The panel states the auction block sat on the corner for 170 years and cites a quote from local historian S.J. Quinn back in 1908 that reads: “There is probably no relic in Fredericksburg that calls back more vividly the days of slavery.”
The block was moved to its new destination, the nearby Fredericksburg Area Museum, on Oct. 5.
City officials said its removal, along with a promise to tell a more inclusive history of Fredericksburg, is another step in their pledge to address racial inequality since protesters gathered throughout the city earlier this year in the wake of the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.
“I just want to say how happy I am for what’s happening here in the city,” Frye said. “I would say if you look at what everybody’s trying to accomplish in their own locality, we’ve been doing it here before and this is an example of what work looks like. It doesn’t happen overnight and you’ve got to have dedicated folks.”
IS ENTHUSIASM TANGIBLE?
The Rev. Aaron Dobynes pastors Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) on Sophia Street. Dobynes said he appreciates the strides the city has made in telling a more inclusive story, but it still has a ways to go before the benefits are tangible.
Dobynes cautioned against “Kumbaya moments” when those fighting for social justice and racial equality let their guards down and believe the work is complete.
“For me, it has to be beyond rhetoric,” Dobynes said. “It has to be beyond superficial, feel-good moments. The City of Fredericksburg, like the United States and much of the world, has become rich and prosperous on the backs of the enslaved Black community. So we don’t need a trophy or plaque only. We need tangibles.”
Dobynes said those “tangibles” include fairness in relation to hiring practices and potentially affirmative action to ensure minorities are given an equal opportunity to succeed in the workforce.
Still, Dobynes said the past several months since the protests broke out have left him more optimistic than ever. He said that isn’t based on the City Council’s proposals, but on the energy from the young people that took to the streets in Fredericksburg and beyond.
He said some may have been made uncomfortable by the demonstrations because it’s never easy to be confronted with the reality of what Blacks and other minorities endure.
He said he doesn’t agree with telling young people to wait their turn before stepping to the forefront.
“In the civil rights movement, we don’t remember that Martin Luther King Jr. was a millennial,” Dobynes said. “He was 26 years-old when he was thrust into the leadership of the Montgomery Improvement Association and the leader of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. … I don’t think these young people are going to let the elders off the hook.”
CITY’S RESPONSE TO OUTCRY
The removal of the auction block hasn’t been the city’s only response to the outcry from citizens.
Since the unrest, Fredericksburg officials have taken steps it hopes will bridge any racial divide in the city.
The city held two virtual opportunities for residents or those affiliated with the city to provide input on race relations last week. It has two more sessions scheduled for Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
The public comments, along with a survey, will be taken into consideration at the City Council’s December retreat and will be used to help formulate a plan to take the next step in addressing racial equity concerns.
International Coalition of Sites of Conscience is facilitating the survey and the virtual hearings. The tentative date for the public release of its findings is Dec. 4.
“This is what a plan looks like,” Mayor Greenlaw said.
The city’s plan doesn’t stop there.
After the protests, Angela Freeman was appointed to a new position in the city—the Diversity, Equity and Economic Advancement Officer.
The city outlined a response and recovery plan to address racial inequality and discrimination on June 23.
After the Racial Equity Plan–Phase One was passed July 14, the city adopted a resolution urging the General Assembly to remove the name of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from U.S. 1 through Virginia and replace it with a more unifying name. If no action is taken at the state level, the city will move on renaming the stretch of highway in Fredericksburg.
The city also allocated $205,000 for various projects focusing on local black history, designated CARES Act funds to several community-based initiatives and backed the plan of the Fredericksburg Police Department to expand its Citizens Advisory Panel from six to nine members.
The city also hired the Police Executive Research Forum to do an independent review of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s response to practices and use of force and arrests during demonstrations held in the city between May 31 and June 2.
Between 50 and 60 defendants were in Fredericksburg General District Court Friday morning facing misdemeanor charges for their roles in protests in late spring and early summer.
The city’s police department met with City Council on four occasions in the past 45 days to show a video montage of some of the demonstrations in the city and to coordinate a plan for future instances. City police staff has also held joint training sessions with Spotsylvania and Stafford counties to develop strategies for handling protests.
The Fredericksburg Police Department’s command staff met with PERF on Oct. 24 to review its preliminary report from the May 31 to June 2 protests. The organization requested additional information and the final report hasn’t been released.
Charita Mariner—who attended four demonstrations in the city and is a member of #ENOUGH!, a local organization focused on the marginalization of Blacks in society—said the accountability shown by the city and the uprising by residents made her feel “a sense of value increasing in the African-American community.”
“I feel like we matter,” Mariner said. “A lot of times before it was just, ‘Hey, we’re here. Our money matters but we don’t matter.’ I feel like now with the auction block being removed and things of that nature occurring, they’re looking at us as part of the community and not just a piece in the community.”
ENCOURAGING SIGNS
Mariner said if the momentum is to be sustained, a multi-racial coalition of various organizations will have to continue to come together to promote change.
Dobynes, an Alabama native who studied the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ‘60s, said he’s hopeful in large part because he’s noticed young Blacks and whites and other ethnicities bonding much like they did in previous eras when strides were made.
Dobynes said racial inequality should be a concern of the entire nation because it holds back some of the best and brightest the world has to offer.
“Society loses as a result of primitive, immature perspectives on race, gender, class, sexual orientation and those kinds of things,” Dobynes said. “When we are inclusive, to me, we are better. It’s not an instance of white people doing Black people a favor. It’s doing us all a favor.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
