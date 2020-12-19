Fredericksburg City Public Schools receives grant to continue providing free meals to kids

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has received a grant of $15,000 to continue its mobile feeding program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is from No Kid Hungry Virginia, the state branch of a national campaign run by the nonprofit Share Our Strength with the goal of ending youth hunger in the United States. No Kid Hungry announced $2.4 million in grants to 68 Virginia schools and community organizations last week.

The campaign estimates that 1 in 5 Virginia children could face hunger this year, up from 1 in 8 prior to the pandemic.

The grants help organizations cover the added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt their programs to meet increased need and operate safely during the pandemic.

Brian Kiernan, food services director for Fredericksburg City Public Schools, said the division has been partnering with No Kid Hungry since beginning the summer feeding program in 2014.