Fredericksburg City Public Schools receives grant to continue providing free meals to kids

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has received a grant of $15,000 to continue its mobile feeding program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant is from No Kid Hungry Virginia, the state branch of a national campaign run by the nonprofit Share Our Strength with the goal of ending youth hunger in the United States. No Kid Hungry announced $2.4 million in grants to 68 Virginia schools and community organizations last week.
The campaign estimates that 1 in 5 Virginia children could face hunger this year, up from 1 in 8 prior to the pandemic.
The grants help organizations cover the added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt their programs to meet increased need and operate safely during the pandemic.
Brian Kiernan, food services director for Fredericksburg City Public Schools, said the division has been partnering with No Kid Hungry since beginning the summer feeding program in 2014.
“Since building a sustainable program was our clear goal as we began the process, we saw partnerships as being a much needed ingredient,” Kiernan said. “No Kid Hungry has been a key contributor, with grant opportunities, as we have been able to continue the program’s growth from one initial mobile unit to now three.”
Kiernan said he has historically used the No Kid Hungry grants for equipment purposes and plans to put the recent grant toward adding a fourth mobile feeding unit “to expand our footprint throughout the Fredericksburg City neighborhoods.”
FCPS has distributed approximately 325,000 meals since the pandemic began in March, Kiernan said.
“Since the end of this crisis is still on the horizon, we must be prepared to go the distance,” he said. “When this does come to a close, we will be even more prepared to continue our Summer Mobile Feeding Program for years to come.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele
