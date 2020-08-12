Fredericksburg City Public Schools wants to bridge the digital divide by broadcasting wireless internet

George said the CBRS spectrum is “far from ideal” for the school division’s purposes.

“Power levels are significantly lower than what is allowed on EBS frequencies, which in turn would require significantly more equipment to deploy at a much higher cost,” he said.

George said the CBRS spectrum would provide coverage limited to between 0.7 and 0.9 miles from the radio, which would not cover all parts of the city.

“Also, given our proximity to Naval operations, there is a much greater risk that our system would not be given priority based on the service rules of CBRS,” he said.

George said he believes commercial carriers such as T-Mobile already own much of the spectrum and are poised to own even more when the FCC begins auctioning it off.

He said that if granted the license, the equipment necessary to broadcast over EBS is readily available and can be deployed quickly, and will also hold value after the 60-day period, so the school division can recoup the cost, “unlike personal hotspots or service provider vouchers which we are also utilizing.”

George said he asked T-Mobile to work with the city to provide internet access to students after they reached out regarding the STA application.