Fredericksburg Clean and Green Commission launches solar energy campaign

In an effort to make solar power more accessible to area residents, the Fredericksburg Clean and Green Commission has launched the Solarize Fredericksburg campaign—a community outreach initiative in partnership with LEAP, the Local Energy Alliance Program.

Residents of Fredericksburg and surrounding counties can sign up to receive a free solar satellite assessment and access discounted prices, the city announced in an email last week.

Following a competitive bidding process, LEAP selected Ipsun Solar, a Virginia and Washington, D.C.-based company, as the campaign's solar installer for 2021.

LEAP's Solarize campaigns across the state since 2014 have generated 546 residential solar contracts. This is the fourth solar campaign for Fredericksburg, according to Robert Courtnage, a member of the city Clean and Green Commission.

"This effort also supports the Fredericksburg City Council’s 2019 resolution to power municipal operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2035 or earlier and a community-wide goal of no later than 2050," Courtnage said.

The campaign began last week and will run through Sept. 15. Residents can sign up for the free solar assessment at solarizeva.org/sign-up-fredericksburg. There is no cost or commitment until a contract with a solar installer is signed.

