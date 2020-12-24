Fredericksburg community gives law enforcement officers warm support during holiday duty

For the sixth straight year, law-enforcement officers in the Fredericksburg region will be able to find comfort in a hot cup of coffee while on patrol during the holidays, thanks to the efforts of a downtown financial planning firm.
“It’s really just trying to spread some positivity and thanks in our community,” said Jennifer Lengle, operations manager at Bouchard and Associates on Princess Anne Street. “I think this year they needed it more than most, with COVID and everything else that’s gone on.”
Lengle manages the firm’s Cards for Cops program. The program provides coffee shop gift cards to law-enforcement officers assigned to duty during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
“We understand a lot of them are not at home,” said Lengle. “It’s our way of saying thank you for being out and about, keeping our communities safe, while we’re home safe with our families.”
Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said many deputies working the Christmas and New Year shifts leave behind families themselves at home while they are on patrol. She said the outpouring of support from the community, especially during the holidays, provides all officers in her county the motivation to serve their neighbors with pride.
“From the simplest of gestures, like cookies or homemade treats, or coming to roll call and finding a card … to have that support, it’s so positive for them,” Scott said.
Lengle said when the Cards for Cops program began in 2014, her firm began contacting its clients after Thanksgiving to make them aware of the program and give them an opportunity to be directly involved in supporting first responders in the region.
“A lot of the clients would ask for ways to give, especially at the end of the year,” said Lengle. She said the program was successful from the start and has grown in popularity every year since.
“Last year, we raised $900, and this year, we raised $1,800,” Lengle said. “Every year, we hope to get more and more involvement.”
All proceeds collected by the firm go towards purchasing $5 gift cards from local coffee and doughnut shops. The cards are placed in gift bags, then distributed to four law-enforcement agencies in the area. Lengle said the city police force, along with sheriff’s offices in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, each receives 30 percent of the gift cards and the remaining 10 percent goes to the Virginia State Police.
The packages also contain a Christmas card and a personal note from Walter Bouchard, owner of the firm, who briefly explains the Cards for Cops program and encourages leaders at the four law enforcement agencies to distribute the cards to officers working Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
“We know local law enforcement has been through a lot this year,” said Lengle. “That made giving these cards a lot more sentimental.”
Stafford Sheriff David Decatur said he feels “blessed” by the support the community continues to give his department, not just during the holidays, but throughout the entire year.
“We’re grateful for the partnerships and trust we share,” Decatur said. “The kindness and encouragement we receive from our community has a meaningful impact on us.”
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438