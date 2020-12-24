Fredericksburg community gives law enforcement officers warm support during holiday duty

For the sixth straight year, law-enforcement officers in the Fredericksburg region will be able to find comfort in a hot cup of coffee while on patrol during the holidays, thanks to the efforts of a downtown financial planning firm.

“It’s really just trying to spread some positivity and thanks in our community,” said Jennifer Lengle, operations manager at Bouchard and Associates on Princess Anne Street. “I think this year they needed it more than most, with COVID and everything else that’s gone on.”

Lengle manages the firm’s Cards for Cops program. The program provides coffee shop gift cards to law-enforcement officers assigned to duty during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“We understand a lot of them are not at home,” said Lengle. “It’s our way of saying thank you for being out and about, keeping our communities safe, while we’re home safe with our families.”

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said many deputies working the Christmas and New Year shifts leave behind families themselves at home while they are on patrol. She said the outpouring of support from the community, especially during the holidays, provides all officers in her county the motivation to serve their neighbors with pride.