Fredericksburg considers tax on plastic shopping bags

When the Virginia General Assembly approved a bill in January 2020 that allowed jurisdictions to impose a 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags, Fredericksburg City Council member Kerry Devine was eager to bring the measure to the city.

But COVID-19 put a halt to that idea as Devine empathized with restaurants that were trying to make it through the pandemic.

Now that normalcy is being restored, Devine introduced the idea to City Council on Tuesday.

Fredericksburg officials directed City Attorney Kathleen Dooley and her staff to look into the possibility and return with a proposed ordinance in July.

No one on City Council spoke against Devine’s proposal, which she believes will reduce litter in Fredericksburg.

“The issue of plastic is such a huge problem in this country,” Council member Tim Duffy said. “Less than 10 percent of all the plastic ever created is recycled. … It’s clear that we’re not going to recycle our way out of this problem. We have to reduce our way out of this problem.”

Devine said if the ordinance is approved, 3 cents of the tax would go to city government, and 2 cents would go to the retailer until 2023. After 2023, the retailer would get 1 penny of the tax.