Fredericksburg construction company giving away roof for Christmas

The owner of Fletcher Construction, Matt Fletcher, is giving away a roof to someone in the Fredericksburg area in need this Christmas.

“The past couple of years have been very tough on people. I’m blessed that my company was able to do well because of the industry we’re in,” he said. “I want to be known for more than owning a construction business. I love helping people who are in need of help or deserving of help.”

Fletcher Construction does hundreds of roofing quotes each year, which Fletcher said shows him how much help people truly need. He estimates the roof upgrade his company is offering to be worth at least $15,000.

To qualify for Fletcher Construction’s free roof giveaway, the person must own the property that needs roof repair. Candidates must live in Fredericksburg or Stafford, Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper or George counties.

Applicants can apply at fletcherconstructionva.com under the free roof giveaway link. Applicants are asked to provide information about why they or the person they are nominating deserve a new roof. The deadline to apply is Dec. 25.