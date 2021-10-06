Fredericksburg contemplates moving, upgrading Visitor Center

Fredericksburg tourism officials are aiming to move from a “charming and quaint” visitor center to one with a little more “sizzle and drizzle.”
MC Morris, the city’s new assistant director for tourism, used those words to describe the Fredericksburg Visitor Center located at 706 Caroline St., and a proposed new location on the first floor of the Executive Plaza at 601 Caroline St.
The plan is to sell the building that has been home to the visitor center since 1976 and use those funds to renovate Executive Plaza, which city officials once considered demolishing and has been widely panned as the “Big Ugly.”
Bill Freehling, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, noted that City Council endorsed a 2019 recommendation from tourism consultants DMO Proz.
Freehling said during a recent City Council work session that the tourism department is now prepared to implement the recommendations from the Wisconsin-based contractor that charged the city $35,000 for the study.
“The team is fully engaged on moving out on the DMO action plan,” Freehling said.
The original visitor center was purchased by the city 47 years ago from the Salvation Army. It was repurposed and dedicated as the Bicentennial Visitor Center in 1976 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The seven-story building also contains offices for the commonwealth’s attorney, city attorney, fire department, as well as voter registration and parking garage offices.
The revitalized tourism department is seeking to create vibrant displays to welcome visitors.
The plan is to construct a new website and to film a movie to be shown in a theater located at the renovated facility.
Morris said the move is much-needed.
She said the expectations of travelers have changed and the city has outgrown 706 Caroline St. The Executive Plaza location is 5,000 square feet per floor, more than three times the size of the current location.
“We can carve out space to tell an experiential story,” Morris said.
The website for the visitor center lists Spotsylvania County and Stafford County as partners, but Morris said the partnership is now more of a collaborative effort than a formal entity.
She said the city needs to “dive deep” into its new FXBG brand and showcase a “city-centric” lifestyle with diverse and inclusive representation.
Morris visited six other visitor centers in the past month and was most impressed with the one in Frederick, Md., because it focused on what made the city special.
She hopes Fredericksburg can build a similarly vibrant center.
“I believe with the right people at the table, the 601 Caroline St. building can be transformed,” Morris said. “It can be exciting and enticing. The vertical space in the lobby can be welcoming and brightly colored with local art. The adjacent and convenient parking and train station are substantial benefits.”
City Councilman Matt Kelly said he’s concerned the sale of the visitor center building won’t generate enough funds to cover the costs of the renovations. The visitor center building was appraised in the $680,000 range.
Kelly also expressed concern that the move won’t positively impact the city’s bottom line, isn’t a necessity and comes at a time that other capital improvement projects are pending, including the construction of a new middle school, an upgraded wastewater treatment system and a new fire station.
City Manager Tim Baroody said the proceeds from the sale of the existing facility would go “exclusively” toward renovations of the new location. Planning costs are in the budget, but a final cost for renovations hasn’t been determined.
“We would go out and get schematic work and cost estimation work done and present that to the council the first quarter of the calendar year,” Baroody said.
