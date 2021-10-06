Fredericksburg contemplates moving, upgrading Visitor Center

Fredericksburg tourism officials are aiming to move from a “charming and quaint” visitor center to one with a little more “sizzle and drizzle.”

MC Morris, the city’s new assistant director for tourism, used those words to describe the Fredericksburg Visitor Center located at 706 Caroline St., and a proposed new location on the first floor of the Executive Plaza at 601 Caroline St.

The plan is to sell the building that has been home to the visitor center since 1976 and use those funds to renovate Executive Plaza, which city officials once considered demolishing and has been widely panned as the “Big Ugly.”

Bill Freehling, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, noted that City Council endorsed a 2019 recommendation from tourism consultants DMO Proz.

Freehling said during a recent City Council work session that the tourism department is now prepared to implement the recommendations from the Wisconsin-based contractor that charged the city $35,000 for the study.

“The team is fully engaged on moving out on the DMO action plan,” Freehling said.