Fredericksburg council approves 3-cent real estate tax hike; final budget vote set for May 10

A 3-cent real estate tax increase was approved by Fredericksburg City Council on the first read of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday night.

But the vote to raise the rate from 83 cents per $100 of assessed value to 86 cents didn’t pass unanimously.

Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. said that during his conversations with Ward 4 residents, many are stressed out financially and are either planning to move to another locality or fearful that they’ll be forced out of Fredericksburg because of rising taxes and fees.

Frye was the lone dissenting vote in the 5–1 tally. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw wasn’t present.

The final vote on the budget is scheduled to take place May 10.

Frye said he believes the 3-cent tax increase is necessary and fair, but he’s concerned the rising rate, along with increases in other fees, may catch some off guard.

“I would like to make a statement vote against the budget because I want to use my seat to bring awareness to the fact that things are changing in the city and I want folks to pay attention more,” Frye said.

Under the proposed rate, the annual bill for a house assessed at the city median of $350,000 will increase by $105.

City Manager Tim Baroody warned City Council and the community that real estate taxes will likely continue to rise for at least the next two years to fund several big-ticket projects including a new middle school, a new fire station and wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

Councilman Matt Kelly said he’s never been a part of a council in which the city manager told them that taxes will increase three straight years.

“I think the time is now, or in the summer when we get through this budget, that we sit down as a council with the staff and have a very serious conversation about what we can and what we cannot do,” Kelly said. “It’s your city manager’s job to put the budget together, but I seriously think we need to do a little pivot here with what we’re taking on right now.”

The tax rate isn’t the only increase in the $114.9 million budget proposed by Baroody.

City Council voted 6–0 to increase the water rate by 8% and the sewer rate by 10%. Those hikes are part of a multi-year plan to steadily expand those fees to fund capital projects and other needs. Should the proposed rate hike be approved, it would mean rates have increased by 10% three times in four years.

City Council also approved the planning division of the Community Planning & Building Department’s request to raise zoning and land use permit fees, development review fees, major site plan fees, grading plan fees, land disturbance fees and other development review costs by 8% to 10%. Those fees hadn’t been updated since 2017.

The Building Division of that agency was approved by council to raise fees for building permits, inspections and certificates by 13% to 15%.

There was discussion at a recent work session to consider raising the real estate tax rate to 87 cents, but the proposal didn’t gain any traction.

Councilman Jon Gerlach said he was concerned about the extra penny putting a strain on residents in the city who are already struggling.

Gerlach said for future tax increases, he’d like to see an expanded relief plan for the elderly and disabled population.

“The idea is to keep generations of people to continue to live here and maintain the wonderful diversity that’s part of our special sauce that makes Fredericksburg so unique,” Gerlach said.

Kelly countered that tax relief programs don’t address the other rising costs in the city. He noted that the fire department hasn’t had an increase in personnel since 1987 and that more staff and equipment is needed.

He also said the police department is understaffed and that a salary study showed that a city staff pay increase is needed beyond the 4% proposed.

“The city is continuing to grow,” Kelly said. “Yet the services and the people we’re asking to do the service are not growing with [it].”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

