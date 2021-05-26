Fredericksburg council approves budget, resolution supporting new school

The Fredericksburg City Council unanimously approved a fiscal 2022 budget of $103.9 million and a 3-cent increase in the real estate tax rate to help fund it at its meeting Tuesday.
The City Council also unanimously passed a capital improvement plan and a resolution supporting construction of a new school to ease overcrowding at Hugh Mercer Elementary. The CIP includes four major projects—wastewater treatment plant upgrades, the city’s share of the Motts Run Treatment Plant, a new fire station and a new school.
Councilmen Matt Kelly and Billy Withers both expressed concerns about the CIP before voting in favor of it.
“When you look at these numbers individually they kind of scare you,” Withers said. “When you add them up, we’re looking at $163 million worth of capital improvements over the next four years, which is a tough nut to crack. I hope we can do that. But I’m worried that we won’t be able to do everything.”
Councilman Jason Graham said the new school is imperative and introduced the resolution supporting its construction. The resolution states that the City Council is requesting the Fredericksburg School Board to prepare a plan and program, including preliminary cost estimates for a new school by no later than December of this year.
“We’ve always committed to doing this,” Kelly said. “The question is going to be timing and is the community ready to take on what we think will be the cost to do this.”
No timetable was placed on building the school, but the council didn’t rule out meeting the School Board’s three-year time frame.
“It does not make that promise,” Graham said of the timing. “But we’re resolved in getting it done.”
Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley noted that the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 includes $1 million to help with planning site selection and engineering for the school. The resolution also mentions there is $6 million available in cash balances either from school system or city funds to offset future bond issues for the project.
That leaves at least $34 million of debt based on the placeholder figures.
Whitley said there are pros and cons to the new school and other projects in the CIP. He noted the potential for inflation in the construction sector could increase the cost, but he also said there’s the possibility of federal aid and the ability to postpone other projects.
Kelly said when the new James Monroe High School was rebuilt and Upper Lafayette Elementary was created simultaneously 15 years ago, there was robust conversation with specific data. He said it’s “disconcerting” that a similar conversation hasn’t been had about the upcoming new school.
“We’re now dealing with projects we have very little info on to base anything close to a realistic number, and that concerns me,” Kelly said.
The real estate tax rate will go from 80 cents per $100 of assessed value to 83 cents under the fiscal 2022 budget. Whitley projected that when the new school and fire station are fully functional and require equipment and personnel, the rate could jump another 8 to 12 cents.
