Fredericksburg council approves budget, resolution supporting new school

The Fredericksburg City Council unanimously approved a fiscal 2022 budget of $103.9 million and a 3-cent increase in the real estate tax rate to help fund it at its meeting Tuesday.

The City Council also unanimously passed a capital improvement plan and a resolution supporting construction of a new school to ease overcrowding at Hugh Mercer Elementary. The CIP includes four major projects—wastewater treatment plant upgrades, the city’s share of the Motts Run Treatment Plant, a new fire station and a new school.

Councilmen Matt Kelly and Billy Withers both expressed concerns about the CIP before voting in favor of it.

“When you look at these numbers individually they kind of scare you,” Withers said. “When you add them up, we’re looking at $163 million worth of capital improvements over the next four years, which is a tough nut to crack. I hope we can do that. But I’m worried that we won’t be able to do everything.”

Councilman Jason Graham said the new school is imperative and introduced the resolution supporting its construction. The resolution states that the City Council is requesting the Fredericksburg School Board to prepare a plan and program, including preliminary cost estimates for a new school by no later than December of this year.