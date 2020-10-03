Fredericksburg council approves plan to provide home for veterans who need help

Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. admires the revitalization efforts in downtown Fredericksburg.
He’s witnessed the conversion of former dilapidated houses into something the city is proud to showcase.
That’s why Frye said he’s thrilled that the nonprofit Havens for Heroes has made an effort to repair a duplex at 315 and 317 McKinney St. in the Mayfield subdivision and use it to house veterans in need of assistance.
“Thank you for finding a piece of property that needed some love,” Frye said to Havens for Heroes co-founder Barzel McKinney. “I want to say thank you for coming on the other side of the tracks and fixing something else up.”
McKinney said the duplex is his organization’s first project in Fredericksburg. It is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Hampton for two single-family homes this fall.
Havens for Heroes was established two years ago to provide veterans and their families affordable housing options.
McKinney and his wife, Brenda, are both retired Army veterans.
Their mission statement is “to eliminate veteran homelessness by providing housing solutions and services that will empower and impact the lives of homeless veterans and their families.”
A public hearing was held by City Council during its regular meeting earlier this month to grant a special exception to permit a duplex dwelling at the site. The council delayed a vote on the exception until Oct. 13 to give residents time to provide additional input.
During a Planning Commission public hearing on Sept. 9, one neighbor expressed concern that the veterans moving in could have drug or alcohol problems or mental health issues, but McKinney assured City Council that’s not representative of the clientele his organization seeks.
There was also a misunderstanding by neighbors that 17 units would be built on the site.
“That’s not the case,” Frye said.
There will be just two single-family dwelling units. The structure was designed to be a duplex. City Council agreed that the existing structure is blight on the neighborhood and that renovation would bring investment to Mayfield.
The Planning Commission voted to recommend City Council’s approval subject to conditions.
“I’m excited about this project and being able to meet some of the needs of our veterans,” Councilwoman Kerry Devine said.
Councilman Tim Duffy stated that the revitalization of the duplex is a great benefit to the community and shows veterans they’re important.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said she’s hopeful the city can form a continuing relationship with McKinney and identify other fixer-uppers to house veterans.
“This is a wonderful project,” Greenlaw said to McKinney. “We look forward to you finding other properties. We might be able to help you a little bit. All of us may know some.”
