Fredericksburg council approves plan to provide home for veterans who need help

A public hearing was held by City Council during its regular meeting earlier this month to grant a special exception to permit a duplex dwelling at the site. The council delayed a vote on the exception until Oct. 13 to give residents time to provide additional input.

During a Planning Commission public hearing on Sept. 9, one neighbor expressed concern that the veterans moving in could have drug or alcohol problems or mental health issues, but McKinney assured City Council that’s not representative of the clientele his organization seeks.

There was also a misunderstanding by neighbors that 17 units would be built on the site.

“That’s not the case,” Frye said.

There will be just two single-family dwelling units. The structure was designed to be a duplex. City Council agreed that the existing structure is blight on the neighborhood and that renovation would bring investment to Mayfield.

The Planning Commission voted to recommend City Council’s approval subject to conditions.

“I’m excited about this project and being able to meet some of the needs of our veterans,” Councilwoman Kerry Devine said.