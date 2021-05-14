Fredericksburg council approves schools budget

Fredericksburg officials had baseball on their minds earlier this week during a one-hour City Council meeting that was held before the Fredericksburg Nationals took the field in their inaugural home contest against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

However, there was plenty of business discussed during the brisk gathering.

The council approved a $50.5 million budget for Fredericksburg City Public Schools with $30 million coming directly from the city. But a resolution in support of a new elementary school that was introduced by Councilman Jason Graham was deferred until the May 25 meeting.

Councilman Billy Withers said although City Council wholeheartedly supports the school system, it’s best to delay the resolution as officials examine how it will impact other capital improvement projects.

“We need to take a hard look at how we’re going to pay for these things and what we’re not going to be able to do and what we’re going to be able to do,” Withers said.

Approval of the remaining fiscal year 2022 budget was also delayed until the next meeting.