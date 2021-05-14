Fredericksburg council approves schools budget

Fredericksburg officials had baseball on their minds earlier this week during a one-hour City Council meeting that was held before the Fredericksburg Nationals took the field in their inaugural home contest against the Delmarva Shorebirds.
However, there was plenty of business discussed during the brisk gathering.
The council approved a $50.5 million budget for Fredericksburg City Public Schools with $30 million coming directly from the city. But a resolution in support of a new elementary school that was introduced by Councilman Jason Graham was deferred until the May 25 meeting.
Councilman Billy Withers said although City Council wholeheartedly supports the school system, it’s best to delay the resolution as officials examine how it will impact other capital improvement projects.
“We need to take a hard look at how we’re going to pay for these things and what we’re not going to be able to do and what we’re going to be able to do,” Withers said.
Approval of the remaining fiscal year 2022 budget was also delayed until the next meeting.
City Council did, however, unanimously approve an appropriation of $520,000 to purchase 3.88 acres of land in the Battlefield Industrial Park for school bus parking and the eventual expansion of the City Shop.
The expansion would provide additional storage capacity and more parking for employee vehicles and school buses.
Councilman Matt Kelly asked to remove the Good Neighbor Ordinance—a noise ordinance downtown that would make it a Class 3 misdemeanor to be plainly audible from 200 feet or more between 7 a.m. and midnight—from the consent agenda.
The measure went on to be approved unanimously, but Kelly wanted to ensure that Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton would return in six months to provide an update on how the ordinance is working.
While the final budget remains in flux, City Council did vote to approve a water and sewer rate increase of 28 cents from $2.77 per 100 gallons to $3.05.
A bimonthly recycling fee of $3 was also approved, as was archaeological review fees of $60 for a minor site plan and $120 for major site and grading plans. A fee of $60 per dwelling unit for archaeological reviews for residential lots was also approved.
