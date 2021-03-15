Fredericksburg council delays action on noise ordinance as businesses, bands protest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City Council has discussed the noise ordinance at three meetings since November—twice in a work session and once at a regular session last month. The initial plan was to vote on the proposed ordinance at next Tuesday’s meeting.

But city officials recently met with restaurant owners, as well as the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce and decided to put off the vote for at least a few months. A representative from Fredericksburg’s Main Street initiative is researching the best practices other localities use and the city will consider that information before going forward with a vote.

“Nobody disagreed there was an issue [with noise],” City Councilman Matt Kelly said. “The question is how far do you go?”

Norman Voss, the leader of the Stormin’ Norman Band, said his concern is that 16 letters were read at the Feb. 23 City Council meeting and all of them were against the noise ordinance.

He noted that despite those opinions and an online petition signed by more than 1,500 people, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said there is a “consensus” on the City Council to put an ordinance in place to combat the noise.