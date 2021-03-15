Fredericksburg council delays action on noise ordinance as businesses, bands protest

As the Stormin’ Norman Band stood on the steps of Billiken’s Smokehouse at the Chimneys Saturday afternoon, they urged passersby to make their voices heard to the Fredericksburg City Council.
“Do not let council pull the vocal chords out of Fredericksburg,” bass guitarist Frankie Brennan shouted.
City Council is considering a proposed noise ordinance that would make it a Class 3 misdemeanor for anyone to be “plainly audible” from 200 feet or more in the downtown area. Some local restaurant owners and musicians are concerned the ordinance would hinder their ability to offer live bands to draw in patrons.
The Stormin’ Norman Band led a small protest outside of Billiken’s on Caroline Street Saturday. There was loud music played, the band members spoke about their concerns and later marched to Market Square, where they continued to sing, “We’re taking our freedom back now.”
Customers at Italian Station across the street danced to the music and cheered on the protesters’ efforts.
Local guitarist Johnny Boothe joined in the protest wearing a shirt that stated “Support Local Music” and a mask reading “I Luv it Loud.”
“It’s not so much about money. It’s about playing the music you love and for people to have a good time,” said Boothe, a member of the band Current Diversion. “It’s already been a terrible year for businesses and musicians alike. My band hasn’t played in quite some time because of COVID. Just when you’re thinking you’re starting to come around, this happens.”
City Council has discussed the noise ordinance at three meetings since November—twice in a work session and once at a regular session last month. The initial plan was to vote on the proposed ordinance at next Tuesday’s meeting.
But city officials recently met with restaurant owners, as well as the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce and decided to put off the vote for at least a few months. A representative from Fredericksburg’s Main Street initiative is researching the best practices other localities use and the city will consider that information before going forward with a vote.
“Nobody disagreed there was an issue [with noise],” City Councilman Matt Kelly said. “The question is how far do you go?”
Norman Voss, the leader of the Stormin’ Norman Band, said his concern is that 16 letters were read at the Feb. 23 City Council meeting and all of them were against the noise ordinance.
He noted that despite those opinions and an online petition signed by more than 1,500 people, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said there is a “consensus” on the City Council to put an ordinance in place to combat the noise.
City officials have said that complaints have come in from other businesses whose customers can’t communicate effectively because of loud music at nearby restaurants.
“When my City Council tells me I can’t play my guitar over a certain volume, I will now have the spirit of [Fredericksburg's Revolutionary War Gen.] Hugh Mercer and I will fight against them,” Voss said.
Boothe said loud music can draw customers, noting that one time his band was playing with the door open at The Rec Center on William Street and people were drawn inside. He said downtown businesses may be able to host only a quieter acoustic guitarist or soloist in a coffee shop type of setting if the ordinance is enforced.
“It’s been great here the last few years and it’s really come alive,” Boothe said of downtown. “But if bands hear that the city is worried about the volume being an issue, they’re going to look to play someplace else.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526