Fredericksburg council developing plan to advance racial equity

During the retreat, City Council members crafted a racial equity mission statement called “Where We All Come Together.” The statement notes that “we” means everybody and that Fredericksburg aims to be a leader and a model of racial equity.

It states that Fredericksburg's goal is to be a welcoming, inclusive community that actively engages residents to ensure racial equity as a value in all aspects of life. The mission statement goes on to note that everybody should feel that they belong and share a sense of place in Fredericksburg and that diversity is “woven into our community fabric and is reflected in our government, businesses and vibrant city culture.”

Anthony Foote, the president of Black Lives Matter FXBG, said it’s laudable that city officials are making that effort, but it must trickle down to businesses and other community stakeholders to be effective.

“Give it to the people because this is how businesses, this is how our community needs to operate,” Foote said. “Stand in the face of adversity and be bold in your actions. When you speak and when you move, they should follow. You cannot put words to paper and expect a policy to be implemented with no action behind it.”

Greenlaw and City Councilman Matt Kelly agreed.

