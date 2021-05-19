Fredericksburg council developing plan to advance racial equity

As part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s “One Virginia” plan, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to critique themselves when it comes to implementing racial equity strategies.
Fredericksburg officials met last Thursday and Friday at a two-day retreat at Executive Plaza on Caroline Street to advance the city’s racial equity initiative. Among the topics of discussion was the Continuum of Inclusive and Equitable Organizational Development, which is part of the One Virginia plan.
The continuum lists six stages of achieving inclusiveness, with Stage 6 being the ultimate goal. Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the city is currently reviewing its practices to determine where it falls short, which would place it at Stage 4 or the “affirming” stage.
That means the city is committed to removing historically biased practices and barriers. Stage 4 also means the city is committed to actively recruiting, retaining and developing members of groups that have been historically denied access and its employees are encouraged to be culturally aware and responsive.
“I think we’re in the phase where we are telling a more diverse story and taking a close look at our history,” Greenlaw said. “We are identifying the gaps and the inequities that need to be addressed.”
City Manager Tim Baroody and his staff are reviewing the ideas from the retreat and are working on implementing a timeline for advancing to Stage 5, which involves developing and pursuing a plan for inclusion, and Stage 6, in which all groups are full participants in the decision-making process.
During the retreat, City Council members crafted a racial equity mission statement called “Where We All Come Together.” The statement notes that “we” means everybody and that Fredericksburg aims to be a leader and a model of racial equity.
It states that Fredericksburg's goal is to be a welcoming, inclusive community that actively engages residents to ensure racial equity as a value in all aspects of life. The mission statement goes on to note that everybody should feel that they belong and share a sense of place in Fredericksburg and that diversity is “woven into our community fabric and is reflected in our government, businesses and vibrant city culture.”
Anthony Foote, the president of Black Lives Matter FXBG, said it’s laudable that city officials are making that effort, but it must trickle down to businesses and other community stakeholders to be effective.
“Give it to the people because this is how businesses, this is how our community needs to operate,” Foote said. “Stand in the face of adversity and be bold in your actions. When you speak and when you move, they should follow. You cannot put words to paper and expect a policy to be implemented with no action behind it.”
Greenlaw and City Councilman Matt Kelly agreed.
Greenlaw said communicating the city’s mission to the public is critical. She said it’s not a concern that the community is unwilling to accept it, but she added the commitment needs to come from the bottom up as much as the top down.
Kelly mentioned engaging churches, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and other civic and social organizations in a discussion to ensure the message gets out.
He noted that the city used to have a racial equity panel, but it was disbanded. He said it may be time to bring it back.
“It’s not a matter of ‘how’ we communicate this to the public,” Kelly said. “It’s a matter of ‘we must.’ ”
City officials are also planning to implement practices extracted from the Government Alliance on Race & Equity, a national network of governments working to achieve racial equity. GARE offers a how-to manual for developing an equity plan and a six-step toolkit for implementing it.
The city’s push for racial equality comes a year after protests over the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin erupted in Fredericksburg. A controversial slave auction block was also removed from the corner of Charles and William streets.
After the removal of the auction block, the city hired International Coalition of Sites of Conscience to conduct a racial equity study. The city also transferred Angela Freeman to the newly created position of Diversity, Equity and Economic Advancement Officer. Freeman has since moved on and the city is looking to hire her replacement.
The ICSC report found that 60 percent of participants in the written and oral surveys agreed that racial inequality impacted Fredericksburg in the past, but only 36 percent believe it impacts the city today. Forty-five percent are interested in further conversations about racial inequality and 11 percent believe City Council will listen to concerns.
During last week’s retreat, city officials watched a video with descendants of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass reading his July 5, 1852, speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” The presentations also included a video called “What Does it Mean to be Anti-Racist?”
The term "anti-racist" is meant to create a distinction from the phrase “not racist;” it identifies someone who actively works to dismantle systemic racism and promote equality.
City officials also learned about avoiding common statements made during discussions about race such as “I don’t see color,” “I have Black friends” or “We all bleed red on the inside.”
They were urged to reconsider “micro-aggressions” such as asking an Asian or Latino American “Where are you from?” because the message implies they aren’t American.
“The key thing for me is that this is not something the City of Fredericksburg [government] can do by itself,” Kelly said. “It’s going to take all of us.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526