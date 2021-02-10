Fredericksburg council looks to address 'gap' between police, independent reviews of protest response

As Fredericksburg officials on Tuesday discussed the report issued by the Police Executive Research Forum on protests last May 31 through June 2 in the city, Police Chief Brian Layton sat quietly the entire time.
The PERF report, which was released Feb. 4, criticized Layton’s department for its deployment of chemical agents on protesters on two separate occasions on May 31 without sufficient notice. It also noted other actions by police that did not comply with department policy.
Layton issued a statement after the report was released last week noting that his department had already made some changes and would review the PERF recommendations “to assess additional improvements.” On Tuesday night, he appeared on video with the City Council for a work session and a regular session, but never spoke.
Councilman Tim Duffy said he was alarmed by PERF’s independent review because it differed greatly from the 16-page internal evaluation of the incidents Layton released in August that maintained the department was justified in its actions against those protesting social injustice following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.
The City of Fredericksburg, Layton, Lt. Crystal Hill and City Manager Tim Baroody have been named as defendants in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last week by 10 protesters alleging their First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights were violated.
“I can’t leave this discussion without commenting there is quite a gap between what we were debriefed about, what the city thought happened in those couple of days and what this report suggests happened in those couple of days,” Duffy said. “That’s a really important issue that we will have to address in the city as a matter of developing trust between the city government and its residents.”
City Council made a formal handoff of the PERF report to Layton on Tuesday and requested he review it with his staff and the department’s Citizen Advisory Panel.
Layton was asked to provide an informal response to City Council in March followed by a formal response in April. City staff is also conducting a survey to gauge public reaction to the PERF report. The survey should be available to the public later this month and remain active through March.
Council members will consider a plan to implement many of the 66 recommendations made by PERF in the 75-page report this spring, followed by an update from the police department on its progress in making tangible changes.
Duffy said he’s glad the report was issued because it is “filled with information” on how the police department can improve. He said city officials are obligated to monitor employees of the police department and to review incidents such as this.
“The most important focus here is, how did city employees behave and operate under these very difficult situations and what we need to do to go forward productively,” Duffy said.
Councilman Matt Kelly said the city needs to take a comprehensive look at the demonstrations to include the actions of the protesters, the police and city government.
Kelly said no one wants to have another incident in Fredericksburg similar to this, but the focus shouldn’t be on improving the police department alone.
“If we’re going to get down to it and really have a good conversation, we’ve got to talk about the action and the response,” Kelly said. “I hope we don’t get so focused on one aspect we don’t look at the whole picture of what was going on around us, who else was involved.”
Kelly and Councilman Jason Graham asked that the survey presented to them Tuesday by Fredericksburg public information officer Sonja Cantu be less general about the public’s reaction to the PERF report. Kelly and Graham would like to see specific survey questions about which PERF recommendations would be most and least effective.
Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. didn’t comment on the PERF report, but he offered advice for anyone planning to get involved in demonstrations in the city in the future. Frye said the effort was disorganized, starting with a May 30 march from the Mayfield subdivision to City Hall.
“I just want to say on record that I was totally against the way that it was being done,” Frye said.
Frye, who is Black, said marchers initially believed it was an “All Lives Matter” event, but demonstrators began chanting “Black Lives Matter” once they got halfway across town.
“It was a lot of confusion from Day 1 before the events that happened on [May 31],” Frye said.
Frye questioned why none of the demonstrators were vocal after a shooting at the W.L. Harris Playground in Mayfield last Easter. He accused some in the community of using the protest movement as a personal platform.
“I would say a lot of disorganized folks that’s running for the limelight, they needed to be running for seats and have an opportunity to make a difference at the table like we’re doing” Frye said. “Run for a seat and make policy change yourself instead of just putting the burden [on others] or pointing the finger.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526