Fredericksburg council looks to address 'gap' between police, independent reviews of protest response

“I can’t leave this discussion without commenting there is quite a gap between what we were debriefed about, what the city thought happened in those couple of days and what this report suggests happened in those couple of days,” Duffy said. “That’s a really important issue that we will have to address in the city as a matter of developing trust between the city government and its residents.”

City Council made a formal handoff of the PERF report to Layton on Tuesday and requested he review it with his staff and the department’s Citizen Advisory Panel.

Layton was asked to provide an informal response to City Council in March followed by a formal response in April. City staff is also conducting a survey to gauge public reaction to the PERF report. The survey should be available to the public later this month and remain active through March.

Council members will consider a plan to implement many of the 66 recommendations made by PERF in the 75-page report this spring, followed by an update from the police department on its progress in making tangible changes.

Duffy said he’s glad the report was issued because it is “filled with information” on how the police department can improve. He said city officials are obligated to monitor employees of the police department and to review incidents such as this.