Fredericksburg council makes way for higher-density development downtown

The Fredericksburg City Council has approved ordinance changes that could allow for higher-density residential development downtown.
The unified development ordinance amendment, approved 6–1 Tuesday, allows more residential units by special use permit in the Historic District. It also increases by-right residential density in mixed-use projects from 24 to 36 units per acre.
The change opens the door for the city to permit residential units to be operated on second and third floors, and also makes way for potential infill development in historic parts of the city, including Caroline, Princess Anne and Sophia streets.
An attempt by Councilman Matt Kelly to delay a vote on the amendment failed. Kelly said he is concerned that residents and those tasked with preserving the city’s historical character haven’t had enough time to weigh in on the issue.
Kelly said what seems like one small change to city policy could amount to “death by a thousand cuts” as he fears Fredericksburg will lose its historical charm and become “Anywhere, USA.”
“We’re not making big decisions that are massively impacting us,” Kelly said. “It’s little decisions that are changing the character of downtown on a case-by-case basis.”
No one else on City Council agreed.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw opposed delaying the vote, saying the density is already in place in the city and the historical character of Fredericksburg will not be affected.
Councilman Jason Graham is in favor of eventually increasing density even more, as he hopes to attract younger generations to live and seek entertainment downtown. He said delaying the decision for more input wouldn’t change the outcome.
“I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to achieve beyond saying it took longer to make this decision,” Graham said. “I love that the ARB [Architectural Review Board’ is going to continue to be there to help guide us in terms of the scale, the look and the feel to preserve the character of downtown. I absolutely want that.”
Graham said advocating for more density doesn’t equate to wanting the city to stray from its roots. He said the lack of housing downtown has led to “million-dollar townhomes” and the only people who can afford to live there are either wealthy or inherited the property.
But Kelly and Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said that won’t change, even with an increase in density. Frye still supported the amendment.
“I can’t see downtown being affordable in these certain squares,” Frye said. “It’s just not.”
Kelly said any infill development will likely be large scale and not considered affordable, noting other recent development projects in the city.
Kelly cited a neighborhood on Charles Street that was once in a working-class price range, but regulations led to the city demolishing older houses and replacing them with new ones that are valued between $500,000 and $600,000.
Kelly also said city officials haven’t done a good enough job preserving the historical character of Fredericksburg. He said the Economic Development Authority provided a grant for one rehabilitation project that ended with “Kmart windows in a historic building.”
Kelly also expressed concern that past discussions on density in other parts of the city—such as U.S. 1 and State Route 3—were treated with more care than those involving downtown, which should be a top priority in his opinion.
“It’s the historic core of the City of Fredericksburg and we need to take every step we can to make sure it retains that uniqueness as the rest of the region goes to you-know-where with over-development,” Kelly said.
In other business Tuesday night, City Council approved appropriating an unsolicited $76,000 grant to the fire department. The grant was awarded through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to help expand water rescue capacity. The money originated from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526