Fredericksburg council makes way for higher-density development downtown

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw opposed delaying the vote, saying the density is already in place in the city and the historical character of Fredericksburg will not be affected.

Councilman Jason Graham is in favor of eventually increasing density even more, as he hopes to attract younger generations to live and seek entertainment downtown. He said delaying the decision for more input wouldn’t change the outcome.

“I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to achieve beyond saying it took longer to make this decision,” Graham said. “I love that the ARB [Architectural Review Board’ is going to continue to be there to help guide us in terms of the scale, the look and the feel to preserve the character of downtown. I absolutely want that.”

Graham said advocating for more density doesn’t equate to wanting the city to stray from its roots. He said the lack of housing downtown has led to “million-dollar townhomes” and the only people who can afford to live there are either wealthy or inherited the property.

But Kelly and Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said that won’t change, even with an increase in density. Frye still supported the amendment.

“I can’t see downtown being affordable in these certain squares,” Frye said. “It’s just not.”