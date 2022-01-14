Fredericksburg council prefers redistricting plan submitted by city resident

New Fredericksburg City Councilman Jon Gerlach and three incumbents who won November elections were sworn in on Tuesday night.
Gerlach’s first major vote ended in a 4–3 decision when City Council decided to use a modified plan suggested by a citizen to redistrict the city’s four election wards.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Chuck Frye Jr., Jason Graham and Matt Kelly voted in favor of the plan based on a map drawn by city resident Tina Morris.
Gerlach, Kerry Devine and Tim Duffy voted for Plan B, which would’ve created two majority-minority wards.
The decision won’t be final until a second vote is taken during the Jan. 25 meeting. Council members were presented with four redistricting options Tuesday.
“It’s like the Goldilocks equation,” Gerlach said. “It’s too hot, too cold or just right. It really comes down to what factors are most important.”
Gerlach said he voted for Plan B because it would bring the Valor Apartments on Fall Hill Avenue into Ward 4. He said the apartment complex’s demographics would’ve given Ward 4 an even greater minority presence than it already has.
But city staff noted that Morris’ modified redistricting plan equalized the population among the four wards and also preserved the existing ward and precinct boundaries of Ward 4. It allows Ward 4 to still be majority-minority, at more than 56 percent, and also retains the other wards’ requirements for contiguous and compact territory, with clearly defined and observable boundaries.
Plan B would’ve increased Ward 4’s minority presence to more than 63 percent and made Ward 1 a minority-majority district.
Gerlach also expressed concern that the modified citizen’s plan requires the creation of a second precinct in Ward 3. Registrar Claudia Herzog said the second precinct would require more personnel and additional voting machines.
“Whatever the plan is, we’ll make it happen,” Herzog said.
The law requires a maximum of 5,000 registered voters per precinct. Under the selected plan, 5,005 registered voters will be in Ward 3. New precinct boundaries will need to be drawn before the next City Council meeting and a second voting location will need to be identified in addition to Walker-Grant Middle School.
The redistricting process is based on data from the 2020 census. The deadline to complete redistricting was Dec. 31, but the census results were delayed significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials decided to take more time, even though missing the deadline opened them up to a potential lawsuit.
The census showed the boundaries for the city’s election wards need to be changed to correct an imbalance of population.
City staff has worked with Kevin Byrnes of Regional Decision Systems to provide options for the new wards to keep Fredericksburg in compliance with state law and local ordinances.
In November, Fredericksburg Planning and Building Director Chuck Johnston presented two plans to City Council and Morris submitted her plan afterward.
With more than 28,000 residents in Fredericksburg, the target for each ward is 7,055 people. The districts must be within 5 percent of that number, which means the wards must have anywhere from 6,702 to 7,408 residents.
Race may be considered in constructing the wards, but should not be the dominant factor. Fredericksburg has a longstanding tradition of ensuring at least one ward has a white population of less than 50 percent.
A City Council work session was held Nov. 9 discussing the issue. There were lightly attended public information meetings on Nov. 9 and Dec. 7 and public hearings on Nov. 23 and Dec. 14.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, city staff presented Morris’ option, which she said keeps the Cowen Boulevard communities in Ward 1 intact; groups together more of the University of Mary Washington areas into Ward 2; groups similar communities off Plank Road and William Street west of U.S. 1 into Ward 3; keeps Ward 4 exactly the way it is; avoids the racial gerrymander in Plan B; and draws no incumbent out of his or her district.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526