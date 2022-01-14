Fredericksburg council prefers redistricting plan submitted by city resident

New Fredericksburg City Councilman Jon Gerlach and three incumbents who won November elections were sworn in on Tuesday night.

Gerlach’s first major vote ended in a 4–3 decision when City Council decided to use a modified plan suggested by a citizen to redistrict the city’s four election wards.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Chuck Frye Jr., Jason Graham and Matt Kelly voted in favor of the plan based on a map drawn by city resident Tina Morris.

Gerlach, Kerry Devine and Tim Duffy voted for Plan B, which would’ve created two majority-minority wards.

The decision won’t be final until a second vote is taken during the Jan. 25 meeting. Council members were presented with four redistricting options Tuesday.

“It’s like the Goldilocks equation,” Gerlach said. “It’s too hot, too cold or just right. It really comes down to what factors are most important.”

Gerlach said he voted for Plan B because it would bring the Valor Apartments on Fall Hill Avenue into Ward 4. He said the apartment complex’s demographics would’ve given Ward 4 an even greater minority presence than it already has.