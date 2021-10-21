Fredericksburg council questions cost of latest new school proposal

Option 2 is to build a middle school for $55 million ($2.5 million debt service per year) with the same $6 million cash contribution for a bond issuance of $49 million. The third option is a $41 million school with a $1.8 million yearly debt service and a bond issuance of $35 million.

Whitley said he hopes the cost of renovating Walker–Grant into a third elementary school will be covered by federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The debate over a new school is complicated by other projects on the city’s list of capital needs, including a new fire station and a needed upgrade to the water-treatment plant.

Councilman Jason Graham, a staunch supporter of a new school, said he’s opposed to the final two options because he’s concerned they wouldn’t provide a school big enough to keep up with the city’s growth.

“I worry that we are taking too much of a short-term approach by limiting ourselves in capacity for the middle school and end up having to spend exponentially more down the line,” Graham said.

Kelly said the new school will cause the real estate tax rate in the city to rise dramatically. He said he’s unable to convincingly tell the public that spending a large amount of money on a school will improve the quality of education students receive.