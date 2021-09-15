Fredericksburg council, School Board debate plans, costs for new school

Fredericksburg school officials are adamant that it is critical to establish a path to a third elementary school by 2024.

They are proposing that the City Council provide funds to construct a new middle school and then transform Walker–Grant Middle School into that third elementary school.

But with no solid numbers to work with and no concrete plans for how to fund the project, some City Council members voiced skepticism of the vision at a joint work session Tuesday evening. They said the city has other pressing infrastructure needs, including a new fire station, hiring nine more police officers and wastewater treatment plant upgrades that Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said will cost at least $73 million over the next three years.

“We just can’t take this vote on a 40, 50, 60, 70 million-dollar project until we figure out how we can pay it,” said Councilman Billy Withers, whose term ends in December. “Fortunately for you all, I won’t be here … but I could never support spending this kind of money knowing the things we have to do over a three-year span until I knew the whole scheme of how we could pay for this.”