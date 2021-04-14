Fredericksburg council votes to move city elections to November, starting this fall

The Fredericksburg City Council agonized over a vote Tuesday night that none of its seven members wanted to consider in the first place.

In the end, City Council voted 4–3 to move local elections to November of odd-numbered years rather than even, beginning with ward seats for the council and School Board this fall. That went against the recommendations of Fredericksburg Registrar Marc Hoffman and the city Board of Elections.

Hoffman and his staff will now hit the ground running as early voting for state primaries begins April 23 and the deadline for city candidates to file paperwork and get on the ballot this fall is June 8 at 7 p.m.

While Hoffman acknowledged the stress his staff will face, he said they’re prepared to follow through on the council's decision.

“The role of the registrar is to simply administer whatever federal, state or local ordinances are passed,” Hoffman said. “Right now, we’re getting the administrative side squared away for City Council ward-specific races and School Board ward-specific races. It’s a new ordinance that’s been passed and we’ll do our part.”

Council members went back and forth on the issue during Tuesday’s meeting.