Fredericksburg councilman seeks public feedback on police, outside review of department

A survey released by Fredericksburg officials last month requested input regarding the Police Executive Research Forum’s report on the city police department’s handling of protests last May 31 through June 2.
But city Councilman Matt Kelly sought additional perspective.
Kelly has released another survey that not only focuses on the public’s reaction to the PERF report, but seeks input on the overall view of the police department.
It also asks for feedback on the demonstrators who marched throughout the city in protest of the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.
“I just thought that we needed to look at a bigger and more inclusive picture of not only the events of May 31–June 1, but also where we are going from here,” Kelly said.
The PERF report criticized the city police department for its use of chemical agents against protesters. It questioned if enough time was given between the announcement of an unlawful assembly and the dispersal of the chemicals on two occasions. It also said the police officers themselves were not protected from the chemicals, which included tear gas.
But unlike the city’s questionnaire, Kelly’s survey only asks one question about the PERF report: Have participants read it and, if so, what are their thoughts on it?
Kelly has received 252 responses to his 16-question survey thus far. He said he’s heartened by the fact that 37 percent of the respondents are ages 16–26. An additional 38 percent are 49 or older.
In addition to the questions on the police department, the protesters and the PERF report, Kelly’s survey asks for feedback on the response of city officials to the protests.
Respondents have an opportunity to provide in-depth answers after each multiple choice question.
“I always get uptight when we do surveys because it’s usually just check a box,” Kelly said. “I made a point that I really wanted to understand what’s behind that check mark. I expanded the comment section because I want to know what’s behind the answer.”
Kelly said he received support from City Manager Tim Baroody, Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Attorney Kathleen Dooley before releasing the survey.
The plan is to close it at the end of the month to coincide with the release of the city’s survey results.
A link to Kelly’s survey is on his personal Facebook page and also on the Fredericksburg Forum Facebook page that he operates.
The city’s survey can be found at fredericksburgva.gov under the Community and Projects & Initiatives tabs.
