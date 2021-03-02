Fredericksburg councilman seeks public feedback on police, outside review of department

A survey released by Fredericksburg officials last month requested input regarding the Police Executive Research Forum’s report on the city police department’s handling of protests last May 31 through June 2.

But city Councilman Matt Kelly sought additional perspective.

Kelly has released another survey that not only focuses on the public’s reaction to the PERF report, but seeks input on the overall view of the police department.

It also asks for feedback on the demonstrators who marched throughout the city in protest of the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.

“I just thought that we needed to look at a bigger and more inclusive picture of not only the events of May 31–June 1, but also where we are going from here,” Kelly said.

The PERF report criticized the city police department for its use of chemical agents against protesters. It questioned if enough time was given between the announcement of an unlawful assembly and the dispersal of the chemicals on two occasions. It also said the police officers themselves were not protected from the chemicals, which included tear gas.