Fredericksburg curfew case back in court

In the circuit courtroom, Kevin Gross, with the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney office, and Katherine Dooley, the city’s attorney, argued that the lower court erred in determining the curfew unconstitutional.

They said the city, along with the city manager and director of emergency services, can enact an ordinance such as a curfew under certain circumstances involving public safety. They also argued that violations of such ordinances can lead to charges.

Reyes contended the issue wasn’t with the ordinance, but with the city manager and director of emergency management declaring the curfew.

The defense attorney said the city had no good reason to “trample” on constitutional rights because police felt inconvenienced.

Gross countered that the city does indeed have the ability to enact such an ordinance, while Dooley added that localities have “broad powers” to protect the public welfare.

While an Oct. 30 hearing is set for Brown’s case in General District Court, Judge Ellis’ decision will determine where it ends up next.

Reyes said if the judge affirms the General District Court ruling that the curfew was unconstitutional, the city’s next step would be to take the case to the Virginia Court of Appeals. If Judge Ellis reverses the lower court ruling, the case would return to General District Court in October for a review.

