Fredericksburg curfew case back in court

The case against protesters charged with violating a city curfew returned to a Fredericksburg courtroom on Thursday.
Attorneys were in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to argue the constitutionality of the Fredericksburg curfew set this summer, an ordinance that led to about 50 protesters being charged with violating the order. Judge Joseph Ellis did not make a ruling Thursday, saying it would take a week or two for a decision.
The protesters were arrested on the misdemeanor charges in June after the city declared a curfew as protests emerged throughout the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and other cases of police brutality and misconduct.
During the July trial for one of the protesters, Ryan Vera Brown, prosecutors argued that the city’s charter and emergency management code gave the city authority to enact a curfew.
Defense attorney Christopher Reyes argued that only the state legislature or the governor could grant such authority. At the time, Gov. Ralph Northam had authorized curfews in Richmond, Hampton and Virginia Beach, but not in Fredericksburg.
Judge Gene Woolard ruled the city curfew unconstitutional, saying the city had no authority to make any related violations a crime.
About 40 protesters celebrated the ruling that day. On Thursday, there was no sign of protesters around the courthouse.
In the circuit courtroom, Kevin Gross, with the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney office, and Katherine Dooley, the city’s attorney, argued that the lower court erred in determining the curfew unconstitutional.
They said the city, along with the city manager and director of emergency services, can enact an ordinance such as a curfew under certain circumstances involving public safety. They also argued that violations of such ordinances can lead to charges.
Reyes contended the issue wasn’t with the ordinance, but with the city manager and director of emergency management declaring the curfew.
The defense attorney said the city had no good reason to “trample” on constitutional rights because police felt inconvenienced.
Gross countered that the city does indeed have the ability to enact such an ordinance, while Dooley added that localities have “broad powers” to protect the public welfare.
While an Oct. 30 hearing is set for Brown’s case in General District Court, Judge Ellis’ decision will determine where it ends up next.
Reyes said if the judge affirms the General District Court ruling that the curfew was unconstitutional, the city’s next step would be to take the case to the Virginia Court of Appeals. If Judge Ellis reverses the lower court ruling, the case would return to General District Court in October for a review.
