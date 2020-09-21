 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg district reports 23 new virus cases
virus image

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officialsâ€™ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

As of Monday, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 5,128. That includes 2,088 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,951 in Stafford County; 527 in Fredericksburg; 335 in Caroline County; and 227 in King George County.

No new deaths were added to the report, with the district holding at 71 deaths attributed to the virus.

In the last seven days, 6.3 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average of 5.7 percent.

In the local health district, there have been 60,216 tests given for COVID-19 since March.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,182 cases in Culpeper County; 911 in Fauquier County; 315 in Orange County; and 259 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 627 new cases and six new deaths on Monday for a cumulative total of 141,138 cases and 3,015 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Scott Shenk

