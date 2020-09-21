Fredericksburg district reports 23 new virus cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of Monday, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 5,128. That includes 2,088 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,951 in Stafford County; 527 in Fredericksburg; 335 in Caroline County; and 227 in King George County.

No new deaths were added to the report, with the district holding at 71 deaths attributed to the virus.

In the last seven days, 6.3 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average of 5.7 percent.

In the local health district, there have been 60,216 tests given for COVID-19 since March.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,182 cases in Culpeper County; 911 in Fauquier County; 315 in Orange County; and 259 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 627 new cases and six new deaths on Monday for a cumulative total of 141,138 cases and 3,015 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Scott Shenk