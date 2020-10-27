Fredericksburg district reports 36 more COVID-19 cases

FREDERICKSBURG AREA CORONAVIRUS CASES

King George County’s Department of Social Services is closed for the rest of the week. An employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the office took the standard practice of closing for quarantining and cleaning, said Renee Parker, chair of the department’s administrative board.

The affected employee does not interact with the public, Parker said.

Meanwhile, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported 36 new cases on Tuesday for an overall total of 6,053. That included 2,432 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,341 in Stafford County; 589 in Fredericksburg; 419 in Caroline County; and 272 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,373 cases in Culpeper County: 1,087 cases in Fauquier County; 400 in Orange County; and 337 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,134 new cases and 19 new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 175,409 cases and 3,600 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson