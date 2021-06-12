Fredericksburg doctor provides virtual help to homeland of India during COVID-19

‘PAIN AND SUFFERING’

Because of the sudden surge of patients in India starting in May, COVID centers were opened to house them, but there weren’t enough doctors trained in the disease—much less in the skills required with intensive care. As doctors in America listened to their counterparts in India, they realized the medical officials needed education, counseling and mental health services as much as their patients did.

“We had a meeting yesterday where they were saying counselors and psychologists were giving all this care to the general population, and they need some counseling as well because they’re all around these dead bodies and patients dying,” Nakave said.

During one virtual meeting, a doctor in India shared a story of a father and son, both admitted to the hospital for COVID symptoms. Only one oxygen cylinder was available, so the older man gave it to the younger one. The father died the next morning, then the son “couldn’t be revived and he passed away as well. It was really heartbreaking,” Nakave said.

Dr. Dharmesh Mehta, a hospital medical director and president of the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio, said Nakave has reached out to various physicians, encouraging them to help with his mission.