Fredericksburg EDA looking to buy parcel off Belman Road for multiple uses

Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority has entered into a $2.6 million contract with Technautics LLC to possibly buy a 60-acre tract in the city’s Battlefield Industrial Park to carve into smaller, more useful parcels.
The agreement—which includes up to a 10-month study period prior to an optional closing—is moving forward for three different reasons, according to Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism Director Bill Freehling, who is the city's liaison with the EDA.
Those reasons: the city’s interest now or later in acquiring additional land to expand the City Shop complex, the hope that breaking the large property into smaller segments would lead to quicker development and the desire to conserve some 20 acres of wetlands.
“The EDA certainly has within its mission and powers the power to buy and sell real estate to foster economic development,” said Freehling, who noted that the authority has done that with property ranging from land in the industrial park years ago to the purchase of a former bank downtown. “This property has been on the market for several years and what spurred this to happen are the three different interests.”
The parcel, which is zoned General Industrial, has frontage on both Tyler Street and Belman Road, and the EDA is now working on conceptual plan to subdivide most of the land into lots of between about 5 and 25 acres.
Freehling noted that the parcel is adjacent to both the City Shop and Belman Road Convenience and Recycling Center. He said the landowner was not interested in selling the city a piece of the property that could be used to expand the shop, so the EDA decided to pursue buying the whole tract with the goal of doing several different things with it.
Subdividing the oddly shaped tract into smaller parcels would create lots "more usable for typical businesses and industries than the current parcel,” Freehling said.
If the plan moves forward, the EDA would likely sell the wetlands on the back portion of the property—off Belman Road, south of Braehead Farm—to a group that would put it under a conservation easement so "it would stay as it is," Freehling said.
He noted that while the city is working with an engineering firm to determine how much land would be used for the City Shop expansion and other needs, preliminary conversations have centered on 5 to 6 acres that the city would probably purchase from the EDA.
What really spurred the EDA to act, said Freehling, was that the owner, who lives in Northern Virginia and purchased the land in 2010 as an investment, did not want to get into subdividing the parcel.
“I guess the thought was that at some point someone would come along and purchase the whole parcel,” he said. “But we think chopping to smaller bites will lead more quickly to fulfilling the EDA’s mission of economic development. And we believe this would be serving the city’s needs and the environment as well.”
Freehling said the agreement gives the EDA until November to arrange financing and gauge the market for smaller lots before it decides whether to close on the deal. He said the EDA has hired broker John Jay Schwartz, who was representing the landowner, to market the sub-parcel sales because he is already familiar with prospective buyers.
