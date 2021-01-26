Fredericksburg EDA looking to buy parcel off Belman Road for multiple uses

Freehling noted that the parcel is adjacent to both the City Shop and Belman Road Convenience and Recycling Center. He said the landowner was not interested in selling the city a piece of the property that could be used to expand the shop, so the EDA decided to pursue buying the whole tract with the goal of doing several different things with it.

Subdividing the oddly shaped tract into smaller parcels would create lots "more usable for typical businesses and industries than the current parcel,” Freehling said.

If the plan moves forward, the EDA would likely sell the wetlands on the back portion of the property—off Belman Road, south of Braehead Farm—to a group that would put it under a conservation easement so "it would stay as it is," Freehling said.

He noted that while the city is working with an engineering firm to determine how much land would be used for the City Shop expansion and other needs, preliminary conversations have centered on 5 to 6 acres that the city would probably purchase from the EDA.

What really spurred the EDA to act, said Freehling, was that the owner, who lives in Northern Virginia and purchased the land in 2010 as an investment, did not want to get into subdividing the parcel.