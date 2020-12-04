Fredericksburg EDA moves forward with discounted gift cards for Winter Restaurant Week lineup

Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority plans to spend about $35,000 to help downtown restaurants that take part in the city’s upcoming Winter Restaurant Week.
At a special city EDA meeting Thursday, authority members voted to go forward with a program first discussed last month aimed at helping downtown restaurants, which have been hit hard during the pandemic.
Bill Freehling, director of the city’s department of economic development and tourism, said after the meeting that the restaurants taking part in the Winter Restaurant Week Jan. 15-24 will each have the opportunity to sell $1,000 worth of its gift cards to the EDA.
“Since we generally have between 30 and 35 restaurants participating, that means the cost to the EDA would be up to $35,000,” Freehling said. “After purchasing the cards, we will then sell the cards at a discount to the public, as a way to promote the restaurants and our Winter Restaurant Week.”
In a switch from earlier discussions, Freehling said the EDA has decided to fold the proceeds from the sale of the gift cards into additional business support. One suggestion at a November city EDA meeting had been to donate the proceeds to city charities.
Freehling said the cards the EDA will buy in increments of $25 will likely be sold for $20 each. He said some of the details will be worked out by department staff and an EDA subcommittee.
“Hopefully, we’ll have the program and the gift cards for sale by early January at the latest, certainly in time for Restaurant Week,” said Freehling. “We just have to figure out some of the logistics.”
A memo on the program distributed with the agenda for Thursday’s virtual meeting said cards would be sold at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center and online at FXBGLoveLocal.com and FredericksburgRestaurantWeek.com. It also noted that the city’s economic development and tourism staff would heavily market the program.
“The only real change from what was discussed earlier was that the EDA will likely reinvest the proceeds into additional business support, in lieu of the donations to charities,” Freehling said.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
