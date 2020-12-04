Fredericksburg EDA moves forward with discounted gift cards for Winter Restaurant Week lineup

Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority plans to spend about $35,000 to help downtown restaurants that take part in the city’s upcoming Winter Restaurant Week.

At a special city EDA meeting Thursday, authority members voted to go forward with a program first discussed last month aimed at helping downtown restaurants, which have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Bill Freehling, director of the city’s department of economic development and tourism, said after the meeting that the restaurants taking part in the Winter Restaurant Week Jan. 15-24 will each have the opportunity to sell $1,000 worth of its gift cards to the EDA.

“Since we generally have between 30 and 35 restaurants participating, that means the cost to the EDA would be up to $35,000,” Freehling said. “After purchasing the cards, we will then sell the cards at a discount to the public, as a way to promote the restaurants and our Winter Restaurant Week.”

In a switch from earlier discussions, Freehling said the EDA has decided to fold the proceeds from the sale of the gift cards into additional business support. One suggestion at a November city EDA meeting had been to donate the proceeds to city charities.