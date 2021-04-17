Fredericksburg event will honor Xavier Richardson's contributions to community

The effort to honor Richardson was spearheaded by his friend and former U.S. Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater.

Richardson said he was taken aback by the recognition. He said he only wanted to emulate the support system he had growing up in the city.

“What they’re recognizing me for is being obedient to the [Bible scripture] ‘To whom much is given, much is required,’” Richardson said. “That’s my mantra. That’s what motivates me to do what I do.”

Richardson’s impact has been felt in more than just the city. He’s also president of the Stafford Hospital Foundation and has mentored youth throughout Planning District 16, which includes Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

In the health care field, the proclamation states he’s worked to establish and expand services to improve the health and welfare of local citizens from vulnerable communities, such as the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic.

Richardson has also served higher education as a member of boards at the University of Mary Washington, Virginia State University, the University of Virginia and Germanna Community College.