The Executive Plaza building at 601 Caroline St. will close for maintenance on Friday at 5 p.m. and reopen Tuesday, June 6, at 8 a.m.

All city offices located in the building, including voter registrar, community planning and building, commonwealth’s attorney and fire administration, will be closed to the public Monday.

Planning and Building Department inspections for June 6 will need to be called in/emailed by 3:30 p.m. June 2. Staff will not be available June 5 to provide inspection times for that day.

For more information, visit FredericksburgVA.gov or call 540/372-1010.

—Staff report