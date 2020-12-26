Fredericksburg Expo Center will become Vaccination Central for local health care workers

Local health care workers who want to be vaccinated for COVID-19 will get the point of the shots, starting the week of Jan. 4.

Officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare have been working on logistics for weeks and have rolled out a plan that includes turning the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center into Vaccination Central.

Ten public-health nurses and 15 clinical volunteers from the Rappahannock Medical Reserve Corps, who have had the first of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, will start giving shots in the arms at what’s being called Point of Distribution clinics, or PODs.

Each vaccinator can inoculate about four people per hour—those receiving the vaccine need to be monitored for about 15 minutes for possible reactions—which means the 25 vaccinators potentially could roll through up to 800 people in an eight-hour shift, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the district.

However, there are still a lot of unknowns, such as how many PODs will be scheduled based on how many doses the district can get each week, she said.