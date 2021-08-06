Fredericksburg Fair rebounds following COVID-19 closure last year

In April, fair officials also decided to eliminate the numerous pageants traditionally held for young girls during fair week, deciding to retain only the Miss Fredericksburg Fair pageant, which was held July 30.

“We decided to just go with the older group to mitigate congregating in the trailer or motor homes for dressing rooms,” said Bullock. “That was the safest way to get it done that we thought at the time.”

Returning exhibitors seem delighted to be back at the fairgrounds after missing out on the event last year. Many of them seem amazed at what they’ve seen so far.

“There’s a lot people here. So many people,” said Katelyn Newton, 16, of Stafford County. “It’s been packed every day.”

Newton brought farm animals to the fairgrounds two years ago and exhibited them only once in 2020 in Culpeper County. She’s eager to earn awards this year at the Fredericksburg Fair for the eight cows and the one hog she brought to the fair from her family’s Brooke Road farm.

“We get to make them look pretty, give them baths, haircuts and blow dry them,” said Newton. “We’re hoping we can get some good ribbons this year.”