Fredericksburg fans and officials celebrate as baseball dream comes true

Jeffrey and Kristen Sterner stood at the entrance of Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium on Tuesday for more than an hour anticipating the franchise’s long-awaited home opener.
Jeffrey Sterner grew up in Allentown, Pa., and regularly took in home games for the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
When the Sterners moved to Spotsylvania County in 2013, there was discussion of the Hagerstown Suns moving to Fredericksburg, but the deal fell through.
“There’s nothing like Minor League Baseball,” Jeffrey Sterner said. “We’ve waited for years. … When we heard the FredNats were coming, we were beyond psyched. I bought my season tickets as soon as I could.”
After nearly a decade of work to bring a Minor League Baseball team to Fredericksburg, fans and city officials became a bit discouraged last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the team’s début even further.
So on Tuesday, fans and city officials were overjoyed that they could finally play ball as the Nationals took the field against the Delmarva Shorebirds.
“It was cruel,” Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said of the pandemic-induced wait. “Like so many things [during the pandemic], it created a lot of anxiety.”
Those anxious moments ended Tuesday. City officials participated in a pregame ceremony and Greenlaw threw out the first pitch. She admitted she was a little “scared” in front of a crowd of 1,500 (30 percent of the stadium’s 5,000-seat capacity per COVID-19 restrictions).
Greenlaw isn’t the only city official who has been eagerly awaiting baseball. When the deal to bring the Suns to Fredericksburg broke down, there was plenty of angst. Then in 2018, hopes were revived when Potomac Nationals chairman and owner Art Silber offered to build a $35 million stadium with the city as the anchor tenant.
The culmination of the partnership between the city and the Silber family was realized Tuesday night.
“It’s a great day for Fredericksburg,” said Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority Director Bill Freehling. “It’s been a long time in the making. … Good things come to those that wait is what comes to my mind.”
Freehling said he’s ecstatic the city has a willing partner in the Silber family as well as the Washington Nationals as the club’s Major League Baseball affiliate.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have this new asset in the city,” he said.
Freehling said there was something positive to be gleaned from the delay caused by the pandemic. If the 2020 season had taken place, fans would’ve trekked to a stadium that was capable of hosting a baseball game but was far from a finished product.
He said fans could’ve gotten a negative first impression.
“Now the first impression that you get is a brand new state-of-the-art ballpark,” Freehling said. “And that wouldn’t have necessarily been the case if it opened a year ago.”
Bill Venable purchased season tickets when they first went on sale and is a member of the franchise’s Founders Club. The Triangle native moved to Spotsylvania County 35 years ago and pledged that if Fredericksburg ever got a minor-league team, he would become a season-ticket holder.
He said now that the season has arrived, “It’s hot dog-and-pretzel time.”
Fredericksburg City Councilman Matt Kelly noted that the late Free Lance–Star editorial page editor Paul Akers was one of the earliest proponents of bringing baseball to the city, writing a series of columns about the benefits of having a minor league team.
Akers died in 2013 before his dream could come to fruition.
“Paul Akers saw baseball as something that brings communities together,” Kelly said. “Today we come together with family and friends, old and new, to support our team. Thank you to all in the community who helped make this day a reality.”
