Fredericksburg Food Co-op celebrates Owner Appreciation Day
The Fredericksburg Food Co-op will continue its grand opening celebrations today with Owner Appreciation Day, which will feature discounts, vendors and live music.

On Saturday, the new grocery store will offer 10 percent off all items for co-op members. Onsite vendors will provide demonstrations and offer samples. The store, located at 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week.

From 5–7 p.m. Saturday, Harry Wilson Jazz will perform outside the grocer to wrap up the weeklong celebration.

—Staff report

