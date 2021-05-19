Fredericksburg Food Co-op off to a successful start

The Fredericksburg Food Cooperative opened quietly at on the corner of U.S. 1 and Princess Anne Street on April 1, but the response from the community has been nothing short of boisterous.

The store at 320 Jefferson Davis Highway in Lee Plaza is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. After the soft opening in April, the Co-op celebrated its grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting and events that included sessions where locals could learn about soap-making, planting vegetables from seed, growing mushrooms and roasting coffee.

Young patrons also got to participate in kid’s yoga and everyone got to take in live music and try samples of pizza, kombucha and pie.

“You don’t have to be a member to shop here” or to come to events, Manager Chris Roland said. “The Co-op is open to everyone.”

The store has hired 30 workers so far and Roland expects to add five more positions during the first year of operation.

“Thousands and thousands of shoppers have been through the doors,” he said, and they have purchased “tens of thousands of items” during the store’s first six weeks in business.