Fredericksburg, Fréjus residents share 42 years of sister-city friendship

Mandy Carr is on the opposite side of the Atlantic from Michel and Hilary Gras, but during more than four decades of visits to each other’s homes, they’ve learned to appreciate how much they’re alike—and respect the areas where they’re different.

Carr, the Fredericksburg Sister City Association’s publicity chair and a Spotsylvania County resident, was talking about the familiarity she shares with the Grases, whom she met on her first visit to Fréjus, France in 1981. They’re so comfortable with each other that Carr jokes she treats them like family, not guests.

On the Grases’ first morning in the United States, Carr didn’t pull out the fancy dishes, but served breakfast on (gasp) paper plates because they were in a hurry.

“It’s rather amazing,” Hilary Gras said, “we haven’t seen each other for seven years, but when we arrive …”

“… We pick up right where we left off,” Carr said.

“You lose the distance with time,” Hilary Gras added. “You say hi and it’s just like it was yesterday.”

While the three may treat each other like family, they’re still polite enough to say that the other hasn’t changed a bit over time. Normally, the French couple and American woman, all retired educators, would see each other every five years, but the pandemic postponed visits in 2020 and 2021.

The exchanges resumed this year, with French students visiting in July and about 20 adults in Fredericksburg this month for eight days, until Wednesday. It’s the first time the group has visited in early fall since the formal partnership was signed in 1980, making the Fredericksburg–Fréjus program the oldest of the city’s five sister-city relationships.

Organizers have planned various activities for the guests and host families, ranging from an opening night—“et une soirée en forêt,” or evening in the forest, hosted by Phyllis Whitley at her Spotsylvania home—to trolley rides through the city. Some in the group will visit Washington museums while others want to see Jamestown and Williamsburg.

Carr and fellow host Cathy Herndon will provide some uniquely “American experiences” such as a visit to the Virginia State Fair, which runs through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and tastings at local wineries.

Bourbon is expensive in France, so Carr also plans to take her guests to the A. Smith Bowman Distillery in Spotsylvania. She also has other bourbon samples for the Grases to taste as Michel Gras has mentioned that, while he enjoys the official program of events, “it would be fine to stay home and have a bourbon and coke.”

The three met in 1981 on Carr’s first of seven visits to France. The Grases had their second daughter a month earlier so Hilary Gras, who’s from Liverpool, England, was somewhat preoccupied, but Carr was able to meet the couple’s children.

On her most recent trip to France, she met those children’s children.

The three have shared highlights of each other’s lives over the decades. The Grases always asked about Carr’s “Mum,” who regularly took the French couple to lunch during their visits. Carr shared news of her death 18 months ago, just as Michel Gras told her the same news about his parents, who lived in a small village in the region of LeVar.

The three exchange Christmas cards and other holiday greetings and the Fréjus families “always remember us on 9/11,” Carr said.

Philippe and Maryse Rigoulot, a French couple who seem to hold the record for number of visits to Fredericksburg with nine, also created another celebration that’s enjoyed on each side of the pond.

As Thanksgiving is an American holiday, the Fredericksburg group treated their French visitors to a holiday feast during one summer visit. Philippe Rigoulot has continued that tradition by connecting families virtually on the fourth Thursday in November.

While Americans gather around the turkey about 2 p.m., the French—who are six hours ahead—do the same about 8 p.m. and toast each other’s health.

“We enjoy dinner together on the screen,” Hilary Gras said. “It is amazing.”

Carr believes sharing those kinds of unique experiences has been the reason enthusiasm for the French–American sister-city bond hasn’t waned over time. However, the Grases worry what may happen in the future, as it seems younger people in both countries aren’t as willing to get involved with the organization.

While the trio looks for ways to get the next generation involved, they continue to nurture their long-lasting friendships. Michel Gras, a linguist who speaks English with such a perfect British accent that his didn’t know he was French the first time they met, said it’s great being on the same wavelength with people more than 4,200 miles away.

“It’s like brothers and sisters,” he said, “except you don’t chose brothers and sisters, whereas you chose your best friends.”