Fredericksburg government recognized for coronavirus response

A statewide association has recognized Fredericksburg with five awards for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Municipal League, which includes 37 cities, 160 towns and eight counties, announced its Local Champion awards. The honors recognize local governments for efforts in communication, community health, continuity of operations, economic and business stability, public safety, risk management and education and youth initiatives during the pandemic.
Fredericksburg was recognized for efforts in five areas: public safety, economic and business stability, continuity of operations, youth initiatives and risk management.
“The focus and flexibility that our city employees provided during this time of crisis has been very significant and worthy of recognition,” City Manager Tim Baroody said. “I am grateful to our Fredericksburg team as they continue to demonstrate extraordinary commitment, living our core values during these unprecedented times.”
In public safety, the city’s fire department was honored for orchestrating how to deliver services safely for citizens and staff with emergency measures such as shift changes, safety protocols and decontamination processes that were implemented in March. As of Friday, the fire department has remained coronavirus-free and operations have been unaffected.
The city’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism was recognized for providing economic and business stability.
The department ran two small business grant programs that provided $500,000 for Fredericksburg businesses. It also launched information campaigns, revamped online and in-person resources, designed a new line of face coverings and worked with restaurants to expand sidewalk seating during Phase 2 of reopening.
The Fredericksburg Information Technology Department, including City Attorney Kathleen Dooley and Clerk of Council Tonya Bundy Lacey, were named Local Champion for Continuity of Operations. The department developed and implemented several solutions to ensure various boards could conduct meetings electronically.
Department of Parks, Recreation and Events superintendent Jenny Casarotti was awarded Local Champion in the Youth Initiative category for her “Camp at Home” summer program. Families paid $15 for a week of one-hour activity sessions that included art, nature, STEM, craft and physical activities. The sessions were livestreamed and children were able to ask questions.
The Fredericksburg Executive Leadership Team, Safety and Risk Management and Public Facilities staff earned the award for Risk Management efforts. The team was honored for identifying and implementing efforts to mitigate city employees’ risks associated with the pandemic.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state were implemented, followed and shared, including the use of physical barriers and a face-covering policy. Staff shifts were staggered as they were trained on the new policies.
