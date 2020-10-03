Fredericksburg government recognized for coronavirus response

A statewide association has recognized Fredericksburg with five awards for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Municipal League, which includes 37 cities, 160 towns and eight counties, announced its Local Champion awards. The honors recognize local governments for efforts in communication, community health, continuity of operations, economic and business stability, public safety, risk management and education and youth initiatives during the pandemic.

Fredericksburg was recognized for efforts in five areas: public safety, economic and business stability, continuity of operations, youth initiatives and risk management.

“The focus and flexibility that our city employees provided during this time of crisis has been very significant and worthy of recognition,” City Manager Tim Baroody said. “I am grateful to our Fredericksburg team as they continue to demonstrate extraordinary commitment, living our core values during these unprecedented times.”