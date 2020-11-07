Fredericksburg grant program turns to look at the bigger picture

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest reason for the change in the amount of households we’re serving is sort of a philosophical difference in how the program has been operating,” Finn said. “What we’ve been doing is larger-scale renovations to bring the overall housing quality to an exceptional standard.”

That’s also evident in the finances. The city received $192,416 from the grant this past year, but it had to tap into unspent funds from previous years, as it spent a total of $215,654.

City Council members said they’re pleased with the efforts of Finn and others involved.

Finn said there have been 154 city residents who received legal counseling or education in the past year. There have also been 16 families that received emergency rent or mortgage assistance and 125 that were provided health counseling, testing and education about HIV/AIDS.

Also, 230 seniors received food assistance from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Seventy-four were expected to receive such aid.

“It really is a shining example of how we can help those in need without breaking the bank and doing it in a fair and equitable manner,” council member Jason Graham said.