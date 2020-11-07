Fredericksburg grant program turns to look at the bigger picture

As the Fredericksburg Community Planning & Building staff toured several homes over the past year, they noticed the dwellings required more than just a touch-up.
The city helped one fewer resident with housing repairs than it set out to do in the 2019–20 timeframe with the funds it received from the federal government’s Community Development Block Grant.
Financial resources from the grant are allocated to Fredericksburg each year and the city disperses them to various agencies to assist residents with housing repairs, food and other needs.
Community development planner Susanna Finn said the focus this past year shifted from smaller projects, such as fixing a leaky faucet, to wider scale jobs, including new roofs and electrical and plumbing repairs.
Finn presented a draft report to City Council during a public hearing last month stating how the resources from the grant were used compared with what was expected.
Fredericksburg residents will have up until the next council meeting Tuesday to weigh in with comments before the report is voted on and sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report is required by HUD to ensure the city is accountable for the funds it received from the grant.
City officials set out to rehabilitate seven houses in the past year, but fell one short of their goal.
“The biggest reason for the change in the amount of households we’re serving is sort of a philosophical difference in how the program has been operating,” Finn said. “What we’ve been doing is larger-scale renovations to bring the overall housing quality to an exceptional standard.”
That’s also evident in the finances. The city received $192,416 from the grant this past year, but it had to tap into unspent funds from previous years, as it spent a total of $215,654.
City Council members said they’re pleased with the efforts of Finn and others involved.
Finn said there have been 154 city residents who received legal counseling or education in the past year. There have also been 16 families that received emergency rent or mortgage assistance and 125 that were provided health counseling, testing and education about HIV/AIDS.
Also, 230 seniors received food assistance from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Seventy-four were expected to receive such aid.
“It really is a shining example of how we can help those in need without breaking the bank and doing it in a fair and equitable manner,” council member Jason Graham said.
Council member Billy Withers questioned if contractors can provide lower bids for construction projects knowing the service the city is providing through the grant. Withers said he understands contractors are in the business to make money, but it may be worth exploring.
Councilman Matt Kelly noted that Community Planning & Building officials have been in discussions with the George Washington Regional Commission about a partnership that would allow the program to be taken to “a higher level.”
Kelly and Graham both sit on the GWRC board. Finn said discussions about a partnership are ongoing and Kelly said he’ll continue to encourage conversations.
