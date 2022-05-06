Fredericksburg gun giveback set for Saturday

The annual Fredericksburg gun giveback will be held Saturday at the Fredericksburg Police Department’s headquarters, 2200 Cowan Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored each year by City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr.

The voluntary program allows gun owners to turn over unwanted firearms to police with no questions asked.

All of the firearms turned over to the police will be rendered safe and destroyed or donated to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to assist with research.

Ammunition is not accepted.

For more information, call Sgt. Aimee Lynch at 540/654-5788 or email her at alynch@pd.fredericksburgva.gov.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

