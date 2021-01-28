 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg health district continues to provide free virus tests
COVID testing

Virginia National Guard soldiers conduct free virus tests during a clinic in Fredericksburg in the fall.

 file / Mike Morones / The Free Lance–Star

A lot of focus has shifted to clinics providing the COVID-19 vaccine, but local residents are still getting tested for the virus.

One look at the daily case numbers illustrates the need. In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, another 6,017 people have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

That’s almost one-third of the total number of virus cases since the pandemic began in March.

Cases have risen across the board, among every age group, ethnicity, gender and locality. Those in their 20s continue to represent the largest pool of positive cases, but numbers of younger people have risen as well. More children under age 9 have been infected (874) than the two oldest groups: those in their 70s (777) and age 80-plus (603).

Whites, who make up almost three-fourths of the health district population, represent half the cases and hospitalizations and two of every three deaths.

There are almost twice as many Blacks as Latinos in the local area, but people of color have been impacted by the virus at different rates, according to Virginia Department of Health data. More Latinos have tested positive than Blacks, but more Blacks have been hospitalized and twice as many Blacks have died as Latinos who got sick with the virus.

In the early days of the pandemic, it was difficult to find COVID-19 tests—just as it’s been a challenge to get vaccinated—but various pharmacies, urgent care centers and medical offices throughout the region offer virus tests.

The local health district, which provided more than 5,700 free COVID-19 tests at 43 testing events last year, continues to host three clinics each week, except on holidays such as the upcoming Presidents’ Day on Feb. 15. The free drive-thru clinics are for those 16 and older and are held:

  • Mondays, 1–4 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway.
  • Wednesdays, 4–7 p.m., at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.
  • Fridays, 1:30–4:30 p.m., at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.

Attendance at the free testing sites has dropped since the busiest days—before Thanksgiving and Christmas, when people were getting tested before they went to holiday gatherings. Each clinic can test 200 people, and events in recent weeks have attracted between 100 and 160 people, said Erin Perkins, the health district’s community testing team manager.

Preregistration is requested, but not required. People who need help with registration assistance can contact the health district’s call center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797.

Registration links, in both English and Spanish, are available on the health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing/.

The state also has updated its hotline for non-English speakers. The ASK-VDH-3 hotline—available at 877/275-8343—includes a greeting in Spanish so callers can connect with resources for COVID-19 and other health issues. The call center also works with a translation service that can accommodate 200 languages.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 has claimed another resident of a local long-term care facility: a Stafford County man, white and age 80-plus. He was the 164th person in the Rappahannock Area Health District, and the 46th person from Stafford County, to die from the virus.

It looked like the number of new cases might be decreasing on Sunday, when 109 additional people tested positive after previous daily increases that were two to three times higher. But the dip didn’t last long, as daily reports showed 228 to 362 additional people tested positive each day this week.

Thursday’s report showed another 251 new cases for a cumulative total of 18,845 in the local health district. The total includes 7,687 cases in Stafford County; 6,974 in Spotsylvania County; 1,536 in Caroline County; 1,481 in Fredericksburg; and 1,167 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,691 cases in Culpeper County; 3,424 in Fauquier County; 1,491 in Orange County; and 984 in Westmoreland County.

Across Virginia, another 5,121 new cases and 80 new deaths were reported Thursday for a cumulative total of 493,674 cases and 6,308 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

