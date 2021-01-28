Fredericksburg health district continues to provide free virus tests

A lot of focus has shifted to clinics providing the COVID-19 vaccine, but local residents are still getting tested for the virus.

One look at the daily case numbers illustrates the need. In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, another 6,017 people have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

That’s almost one-third of the total number of virus cases since the pandemic began in March.

Cases have risen across the board, among every age group, ethnicity, gender and locality. Those in their 20s continue to represent the largest pool of positive cases, but numbers of younger people have risen as well. More children under age 9 have been infected (874) than the two oldest groups: those in their 70s (777) and age 80-plus (603).

Whites, who make up almost three-fourths of the health district population, represent half the cases and hospitalizations and two of every three deaths.