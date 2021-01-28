Fredericksburg health district continues to provide free virus tests

A lot of focus has shifted to clinics providing the COVID-19 vaccine, but local residents are still getting tested for the virus.
One look at the daily case numbers illustrates the need. In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, another 6,017 people have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.
That’s almost one-third of the total number of virus cases since the pandemic began in March.
Cases have risen across the board, among every age group, ethnicity, gender and locality. Those in their 20s continue to represent the largest pool of positive cases, but numbers of younger people have risen as well. More children under age 9 have been infected (874) than the two oldest groups: those in their 70s (777) and age 80-plus (603).
Whites, who make up almost three-fourths of the health district population, represent half the cases and hospitalizations and two of every three deaths.
There are almost twice as many Blacks as Latinos in the local area, but people of color have been impacted by the virus at different rates, according to Virginia Department of Health data. More Latinos have tested positive than Blacks, but more Blacks have been hospitalized and twice as many Blacks have died as Latinos who got sick with the virus.
In the early days of the pandemic, it was difficult to find COVID-19 tests—just as it’s been a challenge to get vaccinated—but various pharmacies, urgent care centers and medical offices throughout the region offer virus tests.
The local health district, which provided more than 5,700 free COVID-19 tests at 43 testing events last year, continues to host three clinics each week, except on holidays such as the upcoming Presidents’ Day on Feb. 15. The free drive-thru clinics are for those 16 and older and are held:
- Mondays, 1–4 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway.
- Wednesdays, 4–7 p.m., at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.
- Fridays, 1:30–4:30 p.m., at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.
Attendance at the free testing sites has dropped since the busiest days—before Thanksgiving and Christmas, when people were getting tested before they went to holiday gatherings. Each clinic can test 200 people, and events in recent weeks have attracted between 100 and 160 people, said Erin Perkins, the health district’s community testing team manager.
Preregistration is requested, but not required. People who need help with registration assistance can contact the health district’s call center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797.
Registration links, in both English and Spanish, are available on the health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing/.
The state also has updated its hotline for non-English speakers. The ASK-VDH-3 hotline—available at 877/275-8343—includes a greeting in Spanish so callers can connect with resources for COVID-19 and other health issues. The call center also works with a translation service that can accommodate 200 languages.
