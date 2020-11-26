Fredericksburg health district ramps up for vaccine roll out

Joe Saitta is leading the effort that eventually will bring COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents and he “can’t blame” those who’ve expressed concerns about vaccine safety.
But Saitta, who came out of retirement to help during the pandemic, wants people to know he and other public health workers are focused on health and safety—not a political agenda.
“I have no incentive to have some company push out a vaccine [before it’s ready] and then all my neighbors get a third eye and come charging up my driveway with pitchforks,” he said. “I live in this community.”
Saitta, 74, is a resident of Stafford County and the incident commander for the Rappahannock Area Health District. He’s led regular meetings since August about the logistics of delivering a vaccine to more 375,000 people.
With this week’s news that a third pharmaceutical company has developed a COVID-19 vaccine at least 90 percent effective in late-stage trials, local, state and national officials are working on details on how the shots will be administered. The goal is to begin vaccinations as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines.
In Virginia, the rollout will be headed by officials in 35 health districts, such as the local one, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Public health officials will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tiered system, which says the first vaccines will go to those in health care, law enforcement, fire and rescue, education and those who make up a local government’s infrastructure. The local health district will let area localities decide who’s in the last group, Saitta said.
The first tier includes about 35,000 local people, Saitta said.
He’s been relieved to learn the local health district won’t have “to do this all by ourselves.” The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will vaccinate all veterans while the Department of Defense will take care of all active service members and perhaps their families as well.
Both are huge components in the Fredericksburg area, given the number of military installations in the region and the fact that about one of every 10 Virginians has served in the military, according to Veterans Affairs.
In addition, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will vaccinate all those in long-term care facilities, of which the local health district has 21.
Recent surveys suggest about 50 percent of Americans are ready to get vaccinated while another 30 percent want to wait until there’s more data available. To acquire “herd immunity,” when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease and makes its spread unlikely, about 70 percent of the population needs vaccination, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Health district officials hope to vaccinate those in the first tier in January and the general public by spring, said district spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. She stressed that while researchers have been working on a COVID-19 vaccine only this year, the theory behind these types of vaccines is not new.
Similar vaccines, which help cells target a protein particular to a virus—and even remember how to attack it in the future—have been used for years.
“They weren’t starting from square one,” she said, “so that’s helpful to keep in mind as well.”
Likewise, Saitta’s team didn’t start working on plans for large-scale vaccinations this summer. Those began in 2002, when Saitta, then the health district’s bioterrorism coordinator, developed the groundwork for flu-shot clinics, both at mobile sites and fixed locations.
Officials will use the same plans, just as they’ve done while providing COVID-19 testing throughout the area. They hope to have up to three trailers full of supplies so that many teams can work at a location.
The health district used an earlier $5,000 grant from Mary Washington Healthcare to purchase needed supplies, such as cotton balls, Band-Aids, alcohol prep pads, gloves, gowns, masks and shields.
Federal funds went to each state, which distributed them to health districts for the purchase of upright freezers—one in each locality—to keep the vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures until it is ready for distribution. Federal money also was used to buy tents and propane heaters to provide workers warmth during the winter months when vaccine clinics will be held.
There’s a lot of details involved. For instance, after buying the special freezers, health officials realized they needed backup generators in case the electricity went off.
“It’s like peeling an onion,” Saitta said. “Just when you think you’re got one piece figured out, another comes along. You get a pallet of PPE [personal protective equipment] delivered and the next level is where do you put it, how do you distribute it?”
While supplies are coming together, a critical piece of the puzzle is manpower. The health district has about 90 employees, 60 contractors and several hundred Medical Reserve Corps volunteers. Of the mix, less than 30 are vaccinators, and more will be needed, Saitta said.
He’s hoping the emergency service agencies the health district has partnered with in the past will help again. Private companies, such as LifeCare Medical Transports, already have offered assistance, and Saitta is willing to consider any option.
It’s part of his job as incident commander. The title may conjure up images of a general issuing orders, but the man who first retired in 2009 said that’s not the case at all. He’s more likely to urge team members to take time off so they don’t get burned out over the long haul.
“I’m more the kindly old grandpa who got drafted to do this,” he said.
