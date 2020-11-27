Fredericksburg health district reports 83 new virus cases

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Another 83 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Friday’s report, bringing to 7,944 the number of local people with confirmed cases of the virus since March.

The total included 3,215 people in Stafford County; 3,067 in Spotsylvania County; 692 in Fredericksburg; 574 in Caroline County; and 396 in King George County.

The health district’s positivity rate, which measures how many people test positive for the virus among all tests taken, dropped from recent highs that approached 10 percent. Its seven-day average stood at 7.9 percent on Friday, compared with the state rate of 7.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,209 people in Culpeper County with positive results; 1,427 in Fauquier County; 571 in Orange County; and 414 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,544 new cases and 15 new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 230,444 people with confirmed cases and 4,044 deaths associated with COVID-19 since March.

—Cathy Dyson