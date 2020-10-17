Fredericksburg honored for financial reporting

The City of Fredericksburg has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

Fredericksburg was honored for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.

The CAFR was judged by a panel to meet the standards of the program which includes demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure. Recipients of the award must clearly communicate the locality’s financial story.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and finance reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association is based in Chicago. Its goal is to advance excellence in government finance by providing best practices, financial development, resources and practical research for its more than 21,000 members and their communities.