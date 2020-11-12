Fredericksburg hoping for regional approach to help homeless

As the executive servant-leader of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, Meghann Cotter finds herself in a difficult situation.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced in April that $ 2.5 million of emergency funding partially paid for by the federal government would go toward providing housing for the homeless population in Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s just one problem for Cotter and her agency—vacancies to place individuals and families long-term have been scarce in the Fredericksburg area.
A moratorium on evictions because of the pandemic is one reason why vacancies have been limited.
“I’m living in this kind of dream situation where I have money to help house people quickly, but we can’t find the units,” Cotter said during a joint work session with Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday. “It has been a profound smack in the face to realize how low our vacancy rate is in the community and how much we have been depending on people being evicted to access new units. That feels like a crisis.”
The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care program and the city are making an effort to combat the lack of housing.
The “Keys for Christmas” program was started Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 24. Landlords will receive a signing bonus equal to one month of rent in addition to the regular security deposit and the first month’s rent when they fill a vacancy with someone who was previously homeless.
Cotter noted that when funds were first received in April, she was able to find housing for all but eight people living on the streets in the Fredericksburg area.
She said there are now 33 people unsheltered, including the eight who have refused assistance since April for various reasons.
Cotter believes the region is on the verge of a breakthrough in drastically reducing homelessness, but local governments and concerned citizens must “seize the moment.”
“All of these things we’ve been talking theoretically about and citing studies for years, we’re living right now,” Cotter said. “We can come out of this a much different community.”
There are 444 households in Planning District 16 considered to be “literally homeless,” which is defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development as an individual or family who lacks a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.
Fredericksburg has 145 homeless households, followed by Spotsylvania (141), Stafford (104), Caroline (29) and King George (25).
The majority of resources for the homeless are located in Fredericksburg, so the city sees the impact more so than the other localities.
The city has long sought a regional approach to tackling the issue, but has been acting alone in its mission in recent years.
A proposal to end unsheltered homelessness in the area was presented by the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care in 2018. The initial cost was $484,700 in the first year, with each locality's share based on how many of its residents needed help.
A scaled-down version of the plan that would have benefited 28 households instead of 47 was later presented and it lowered the cost to $150,000. But only Fredericksburg agreed to contribute.
City Councilwoman Kerry Devine said it’s “disappointing” that Fredericksburg is left to bear the brunt of the issue. Councilman Tim Duffy pledged to continue pressing the surrounding counties and perhaps attending their board meetings and encouraging them to participate.
“I know right now it seems regionalism is struggling,” Devine said. “But this does go beyond the city, and even though people are homeless in the city, many people are coming from other areas.”
The city has partnered with Mary Washington Healthcare to provide $40,000 over the past two years to the Unsheltered Homelessness Initiative pilot program. The goal is to move people from the streets into housing, a task that costs about $5,000 per household.
In 2018, four households and a total of six people were impacted. Four people that were helped that year have now assumed full financial responsibility for their housing expenses, officials said.
In 2019, five people who all have disabilities and were homeless for more than a year received housing. This year, the city has committed $10,000 and a match has been requested from Mary Washington Hospital Foundation and Stafford Hospital Foundation.
For 2021, $40,000 is being requested from all five localities in Planning District 16. An estimated $20,000 will be requested of other community partners.
As far as a long-term plan, Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody mentioned the possibility of the planning district members getting together to purchase a hotel in the region to house the homeless. He said it would likely take $3 million to $5 million. He said while the cost may sound “insurmountable,” it can be done.
“Maybe this is the kind of topic that can win support regionally if we really push it …. I think the time is now,” Duffy said. “I hope we don’t let bureaucracy get in the way and we can take advantage of the space and time we find ourselves in.”
