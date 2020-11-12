Fredericksburg hoping for regional approach to help homeless

A proposal to end unsheltered homelessness in the area was presented by the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care in 2018. The initial cost was $484,700 in the first year, with each locality's share based on how many of its residents needed help.

A scaled-down version of the plan that would have benefited 28 households instead of 47 was later presented and it lowered the cost to $150,000. But only Fredericksburg agreed to contribute.

City Councilwoman Kerry Devine said it’s “disappointing” that Fredericksburg is left to bear the brunt of the issue. Councilman Tim Duffy pledged to continue pressing the surrounding counties and perhaps attending their board meetings and encouraging them to participate.

“I know right now it seems regionalism is struggling,” Devine said. “But this does go beyond the city, and even though people are homeless in the city, many people are coming from other areas.”

The city has partnered with Mary Washington Healthcare to provide $40,000 over the past two years to the Unsheltered Homelessness Initiative pilot program. The goal is to move people from the streets into housing, a task that costs about $5,000 per household.