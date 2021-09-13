Fredericksburg Humane Society pairs puppies and yoga to raise fun, funds and find homes for dogs

The yoga class Cynthia Ackerman was leading Friday wasn’t your normal session.

While the poses were typical, this class was filled with puppies constantly trying to cuddle, kiss and play with participants.

The result was an unforgettable and equally relaxing experience.

The Sept. 10 Puppy Yoga session was the second of its kind sponsored by Old Dominion Humane Society at its facility in Fredericksburg. The hourlong session allowed participants to interact with puppies while being led through various yoga poses by a professional instructor.

The seven participants held poses while the eight pups ran around and played, even interrupting at times. The session was filled with barking and giggling. Adults and children alike partook in the fun.

“I love teaching it because it’s so fun,” said Ackerman, a certified Karuna yoga instructor. “There’s the variable with the puppies that you never know what to expect.”

While the objective of Puppy Yoga is to showcase puppies that are available for adoption, it is also a fun way to forge friendships, said Marie Stokes, a volunteer for the ODHS who helped with Puppy Yoga.